Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions are no stranger to being the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

It wasn’t too long ago when the Lions captured the NFC North en route to the NFC’s No. 1 seed in a closely-contested battle with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 season. The Lions finished that season with a 15-2 record, just ahead of the Vikings’ 14-3 record after defeating Minnesota handily in the Week 18 regular season finale.

However, they weren’t able to carry that momentum and the first round bye into the playoffs as they were dismantled by the Washington Commanders, 45-31.

Fast forward two years later and the Lions are in a position where they could not only win the NFC North once again, but also clinch the top seed. Following their Week 10 victory over the New England Patriots, Detroit is now 7-2 and tied at the top of the division alongside the Vikings and Chicago Bears in the toughest division in football. Gibbs is coming off of the finest performance by any running back in Week 10, posting 22 carries for 153 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns with seven receptions for 99 receiving yards.

Gibbs leads the NFL across the board in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns and has emerged as a candidate in the MVP race. He’s on pace for 453 touches this season, which would place him in the top three for touches in a single season all time.

Every team in the division has a winning record — the only division in the NFL — including the Green Bay Packers, who hold a 6-4 record. The Lions have gone 2-0 thus far against their divisional opponents and have two games remaining against the Bears. The San Francisco 49ers are currently at the top of the conference with an 8-1 record.

When asked if clinching the No. 1 seed is at the top of the priority list, Gibbs downplayed the objective.

“Everybody wants that,” said Gibbs in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports when asked if the No. 1 seed is the objective. “That’s probably a goal playing your playoff games at home, a huge advantage. You don’t got to travel anywhere, and you know the fan base is going to be behind you. But I think wherever we play at, I think our fan is going to travel regardless.”

The Lions are hitting the right stride at the midseason point as they’re in the midst of a five-game win streak that includes victories over teams with winning records from last season in the Packers, Vikings and Patriots. Detroit currently has the longest win streak of any NFC squad at five games.

Gibbs in particular is hitting a perfect stride as he just set the NFL record for most touchdowns through the first four seasons of a player’s career. The 24-year-old scored his 62nd touchdown and still has seven games remaining this season to add to the total.

The fourth-year running back admitted that hitting the right “stride” and having momentum entering the playoffs is more important than the No. 1 seed. That is something that Detroit learned the hard way during the 2024 season when they held the No. 1 seed and were upset in their first playoff game.

As the Lions continue their quest to win a Super Bowl — it would be the first in franchise history — Gibbs is teaming up with Kool-Aid for limited-edition packs of his Blue Raspberry Kool-Aid Jammers with his signature on it. The packs — named Jahymr’s Jammers — will be released through playful, high-speed activations that challenge Detroit-area fans to put their reflexes to the test for a chance to win.

“I always had to go to one of my friend’s house and used to have like a big jar of Kool Aid all the time we always used to have to make it,” said Gibbs. “It was always part of the everyday routine.”

Fans can enter for a chance to win through the following challenges:

– Quickest Clue (11/26-1/10): On Lions game days, Kool-Aid will drop blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Instagram Stories featuring a hidden sweepstakes URL. Fans must pause, screenshot or rewatch the fast-paced video to catch the URL and enter for a chance to win Jahmyr’s Jammers.

– Quickest QR Codes (11/26 only): In Detroit during the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game, decoy football players sporting blue Kool-Aid jerseys with QR codes on their backs (that when scanned direct people to the sweepstakes microsite) will be “running routes” around popular Lions fan destinations, challenging fans to move at Sonic speed to scan the codes and enter for a chance to win Jahmyr’s Jammers.

The challenges will go from Thanksgiving Day through January 10, with Detroit-area fans having the ability to enter for a chance to win limited-edition Jahmyr’s Jammers, with 20 select fans also having the chance to win signed Gibbs merchandise alongside their packs.