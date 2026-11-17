The Detroit Lions have confirmed that defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is going to miss the remainder of the 2026 campaign after suffering a torn ACL in the first quarter of Sunday’s victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany.

Hutchinson, who had just sacked quarterback Drake Maye, leapt into the air to celebrate, but his knee buckled on landing; he immediately fell to the ground in obvious pain. The club has since confirmed the injury was a torn ACL, and that he’ll be sidelined with surgery through at least the end of the season; whether it affects the start of next season remains to be seen.

For quarterback Jared Goff, losing both Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell is a brutal reality, but one they must press on from.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff “Sick” Over Injuries To Aidan Hutchinson And Jack Campbell

During his weekly segment with Detroit’s flagship 97.1 The Ticket, Goff was asked about how the club moves forward without several key pieces of their lineup, specifically Hutchinson and Campbell.

“You lose anyone of their caliber, and it’s hard to overcome,” he said via Audacy. “But that’s what you have the roster for. That’s what these guys are here for: to try and fill those voids and pick up the slack. It doesn’t come from just one guy; it comes from a multitude of guys.”

Goff described their ailments as resulting in being “sick to your stomach”, but that the club has no choice but to press on, with the rest of the players picking up the slack.

“Obviously, you’re sick to your stomach about Aidan, but we have no choice,” he said. “We have to move forward, and guys have to pick up the slack. It’s all of us, not just defensively. It’s offense and special teams. We know the challenges that lie ahead, and we’re ready for them.”

As far as what Goff felt about Hutchinson’s celebration, he chalked the injury up to being a freak occurrence.

“I don’t think so,” he said when asked if these kinds of celebrations should be curbed. “I think it was a freak thing. It stinks, but it was a freak thing.”

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Confirmed A Torn ACL For Aidan Hutchinson

During his press conference on Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Hutchinson had in fact suffered a torn ACL, and that his 2026 season was over.

However, he said that he wasn’t going to stew over the injury, saying they had no choice but to press onward.

“I think there’s times where, if you aren’t careful, you lay in bed at night, and you start to think of all the what ifs,” said Campbell. “And at some point, you just become a miserable piece of [expletive].”

“And I’m not going to do it. We’re not doing it. I refuse to look at it that way,” added Campbell. “Does it stink? Yea, it sure did in the moment.”