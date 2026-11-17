The Detroit Lions have every reason to believe this could be a special season. Their 7-2 record and five straight wins show how well they’re playing right now, and they sit atop the NFC North. However, maintaining that impressive momentum could become more difficult moving forward after the season-ending injury of the team’s defensive anchor and two-time Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.

Finding a player who can match Hutchinson’s production on the gridiron could be a tall order, especially as the trade deadline is gone. Therefore, looking at free agency is the only option left for the franchise. Adding a capable and experienced edge rusher from free agency could give Kelvin Sheppard much-needed depth. On that note, A to Z Sports‘ Mike Payton recently floated Haason Reddick as one of the suitable options from free agency for the rest of this campaign.

“If the Lions want a veteran with real upside, Reddick is at least worth a call,” Payton noted recently.

The 32-year-old last played the 2025 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but failed to find a new team this season, which is why he is still listed as a free agent. With nine seasons of NFL experience under his belt, he could be a promising fit for the Lions’ roster.

61.5 Career Sacks Make Veteran Haason Reddick An Intriguing Option For The Detroit Lions

Just like Aidan Hutchinson, Haason Reddick was a former first-round pick. The defender was first picked by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, where he spent four seasons before playing a season with the Carolina Panthers. However, he reached the pinnacle of his NFL career after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent two seasons and enjoyed two Pro Bowl selections, racking up impressive numbers. Despite his incredible production with the Eagles, he was traded to the New York Jets before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the last team he suited up for.

The NFL veteran has an impressive tally in terms of sacks and tackles. He recorded four consecutive double-digit sack seasons between 2020 and 2023, including a career-best 16 sacks in 2022 when he earned a Pro Bowl honor. His other Pro Bowl selection was the following year when he logged 11 sacks. Having recorded 61.5 career sacks and 108 QB hits, he is capable of putting pressure on quarterbacks.

Though Reddick may not attain peak production from four years ago if signed by the Lions, he certainly has the ability and experience to make a difference as a pass rusher. Even if the veteran doesn’t become an immediate starter and direct replacement for Hutchinson, he could be a key rotational option for the rest of the campaign, with Dan Campbell suggesting he is open to adding new firepower to the roster after losing Hutchinson.

Dan Campbell Leaves Door Open for More Defensive Reinforcements

While Aidan Hutchinson’s injury is a massive blow, Dan Campbell still has options like rookie Derrick Moore and veteran D.J. Wonnum— both showing flashes of promise. Given the bad luck with injuries this season, the Lions wouldn’t mind adding another option, which coach Campbell hinted at this morning.

“We are open to anything. We have looked; we are looking at everything,” Campbell confirmed today in an interview with 97.1 The Ticket.

Whether the franchise brings in additional edge rushing help to the active roster or practice squad remains to be seen. Either way, the clock is ticking since Hutchinson is already out for the season with an ACL injury.