A former Detroit Lions tight end has found a new NFL home.

Hayden Rucci, who had a short stint with the team last season, took to social media to announce that he had landed with a new team in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles added veteran Zach Ertz to their active roster, then signed Rucci to replace his spot on the practice squad.

Former Lions Tight End Heads to Philly

Rucci announced the signing this week, saying he was leaving free agency to join the Eagles.

“Took the long way home. Go Birds,” Rucci wrote in a post on X.

The Eagles announced a series of other roster moves, with two others joining Rucci on the practice squad.

“We have signed TE Zach Ertz and T John Ojukwu to the active roster and opened the practice window for RB Will Shipley. We also signed RB Jaydon Blue, LB Chance Campbell, and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad and released DB Shaun Wade from the unit,” the Eagles announced on X.

Rucci joined the Lions as a midseason addition last year, with the 24-year-old signing with Detroit after being waived by the Miami Dolphins.

Rucci provided some depth but did not appear in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in four games for the Dolphins this season, playing mostly on special teams and recording no stats on offense.

Both Rucci and Dwelley were waived to make room for more help on defense. Last week, the team signed cornerback Arthur Maulet after cutting ties with Dwelley. The Lions announced on Wednesday that they claimed safety Jalen Mills after he was waived by the Houston Texans.

Rucci was waived nine days later, and has gone on quite an NFL journey since then. He returned to the Dolphins three days after being cut by the Lions, but lasted only a month before being released again.

He then had two separate short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and started this season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent two months with the Chargers before being waived last week.

Despite being well-traveled, Rucci has appeared in just 10 total NFL games with two starts, making one reception for 7 yards.

Lions Add More Depth

The Lions made an addition to their roster this week after losing star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending knee injury. The team claimed edge rusher Tyrus Wheat off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys, bringing him back to Detroit after a stint in the 2025 season.

Wheat is an experienced special teams player in addition to his role on defense, making him a versatile addition for the Lions.