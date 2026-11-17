The Detroit Lions are set at the placekicking position with Jake Bates, and they’ve been fortunate to have some of the more notable and successful players at the position suit up for them over the years.

One former Lions placekicker, however, just received bad news from the Miami Dolphins.

Former Lions kicker Zane Gonzalez, who spent part of his NFL career in the Motor City, has been released by the Dolphins one day after he missed two field goals and an extra point against the Indianapolis Colts.

Former Detroit Lions Kicker Zane Gonzalez Released By Dolphins After Subpar Performance

Gonzalez, who was playing in his first year with the Dolphins, missed three separate kicks in their loss to the Colts on Sunday; in response, the Dolphins announced his release a day later.

Zane Gonzalez Spent Part Of His Career With Detroit

Gonzalez was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, and soon won the starting job as a rookie and made 15 of 20 field-goal attempts and 25 of 26 extra points that season.

After being released by the Browns early in 2018, Gonzalez joined the Arizona Cardinals and eventually established himself as their kicker. His best season came in 2019, when he converted 31 of 35 field-goal attempts and 34 of 35 extra points.

Gonzalez later spent time with the Lions, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers before returning to the NFL with the Washington Commanders in 2024. His time in Carolina included a pair of NFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards in 2021 before being felled by a quad injury.

He’ll forever hold a place in Commanders’ lore after he nailed a 37-yard field goal as time expired against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving the Commanders their first playoff victory since 2005.

Gonzalez later joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2025 and again earned two NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He finished that season 19-of-22 on field goals.

After signing with Miami in 2026, Gonzalez spent time on injured reserve before returning to the Dolphins’ roster. But after he missed two field goals and an extra point in a 24-22 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he experienced the aforementioned release.