Former Lions LB Alex Anzalone Shares Emotional Reaction to Jack Campbell’s Injury

The Detroit Lions continue to wait with bated breath on the condition of linebacker Jack Campbell, who suffered a frightening neck injury during their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.

The Lions have reported that preliminary indications are positive, but that Campbell continues to be hospitalized, with not much further information being offered.

In the meantime, several of Campbell’s teammates have spoken out about the horrific scene that played itself out on Sunday, and now, a former member of the Lions is breaking his silence.

Former Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone posted a special message on social media for Campbell in which he prayed for Campbell’s healing.

Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Alex Anzalone Prays For Healing For Injured Jack Campbell

On social media on Monday, former Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone posted a special message in which he prayed for the healing of Campbell.

“Lord Jesus, keep providing a healing hand. Amen,” Anzalone’s message read.

Campbell has no shortage of people in his corner who are hoping and praying for a positive result from what was clearly a serious injury that took place on the field.

Right now, football is completely secondary.

Analyst Pat McAfee Reacted To The Jack Campbell Injury

Notable analyst Pat McAfee reacted to Campbell’s stunning injury, noting that plays like the one that caused it happen multiple times during a game, leaving players vulnerable to injury at any moment.

“This hit looked like that it happens maybe 60 times in a football game,” said McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. “This is a quick reminder that this is possible at any moment in this sport. Obviously, our prayers, positive vibes, and thoughts are with Jack and his family, the entire Lions organization, but this is the scary reality of football.”

“Hutch comes and wrecks it, emotionally driven by seeing his friend carted off like that,” McAfee added. “Absolutely devastated for Jack Campbell and just a reminder of what could happen on the football field.”

The Lions, who also lost multiple other players during the win over the Vikings, have no choice but to press on when they face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday on the road.