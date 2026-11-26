The Detroit Lions are paying homage to John Madden on one of his favorite days of the NFL season.

The team shared an announcement before the Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears, with a special honor for the late broadcasting legend.

Lions Honoring John Madden on Thanksgiving Game

In the hours before Thursday’s game, the Lions shared an image of the game coin that included an artistic representation of Madden’s image on one side and his famous “turduken” given out at Thanksgiving Day games.

The picture of Madden matches the patches that teams wear on Thanksgiving, a tradition that started in 2023 to honor the broadcaster after his 2021 passing.

“The day combines all the aspects of life Madden loved, including family, football, food, tradition and fun,” the NFL noted in a statement in 2023. “Madden’s contributions to football will be celebrated, both on the field and in the broadcast booth, with tributes interspersed throughout each game on Thanksgiving Day. Each telecast will begin with a Madden hallmark and each network will select a player of the game; the NFL Foundation will then donate $10,000 to a youth or high-school football program in those players’ names because the developmental levels of the game were important to Madden.”

Lions Also Honoring Late Owner

The Lions are also expected to honor their late owner at Thursday’s game. Martha Firestone Ford passed away on Tuesday at age 101.

The team released a statement honoring Ford and noting her commitment to her family and the Detroit community.

“Few things were more central to Mrs. Ford’s life than her family,” the team noted. “That dedication was matched by an unfailing commitment to Detroit and a steadfast presence in the city. Over more than six decades with the Detroit Lions, she was a loyal and constant fixture of the franchise, sharing in its history and traditions. She remained present with the team even this season, attending games with a devotion that endured throughout her life.

“Mrs. Ford is survived by her four children, her 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.”

Longtime Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford also put out a statement honoring Ford and recalling his relationship with her.

“I’ll be watching the Lions game, a little heavy heart with Martha Firestone Ford. She was a special lady to me, to my family, and to that organization, to the city of Detroit,” Stafford said. “So be remiss if I didn’t say. I’m thinking about their family. I’ve reached out to them a little bit. Unbelievable lady, great leader, and she’ll be missed.”