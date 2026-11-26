Matthew Stafford may have moved on from Detroit five years ago, but his love and respect for the organization still remain strong, given it was the place where he started his NFL career and spent over a decade. Following the recent passing of the longtime Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford, Stafford took a moment to share his thoughts on her passing.

After the Los Angeles Rams beat the Green Bay Packers yesterday, Stafford talked about the recent passing of Mrs. Ford during a press conference, sharing an emotional message to honor her legacy.

“I will be watching the Lions with a heavy heart for Martha Firestone Ford,” Stafford said. “She was a special lady to me, to my family, and to that organization, the city of Detroit. Thinking about their family, I have reached out to them a little bit. But just an unbelievable lady, great leader; she will be missed.”

Matthew Stafford Played When Martha Firestone Ford Was The Lions Owner

Matthew Stafford, who started his NFL career as a first-round and first overall pick with the Detroit Lions in 2009, spent twelve seasons in the Motor City before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. More than half the seasons the former NFL MVP played with the Lions were under the principal ownership of Mrs. Ford.

After her husband William Clay Ford Sr.’s death in 2014, Martha Ford took complete charge of the NFC North side. She became the principal owner and chairwoman of the franchise at 88. She held that role until 2020 before transferring the controlling operation role to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp.

With Stafford starting his Lions career in 2009, he played five years when William Ford Sr. was the principal owner, whereas he spent six years with Martha Ford as the co-owner, building a special bond with the Ford family. Following her takeover of the team, she regularly made appearances during practices and games in her signature golf cart, spending time with the Lions players, including the former Lions QB.

In addition, Mrs. Ford never shied away from showing faith in the three-time Pro Bowler. During her early tenure as principal owner, she publicly backed Stafford as the cornerstone of the franchise. The signal-caller went on to sign a then-record-breaking contract extension in 2017, paying him $135 million for five years. With Martha as a principal owner and Stafford as the QB1, the Lions reached the playoffs twice ( 2014 and 2016).

Given the contribution of Mrs. Ford, the franchise is set to honor the late owner during the Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears.

Lions Prepare Special Honor For Late Owner Martha Firestone Ford

The Lions are facing the Chicago Bears today in a Thanksgiving Day matchup. On that note, the team will observe a moment of silence before the kickoff, while every Lions player will wear customized “MFF” helmet stickers in honor of her, per Lions beat reporter Eric Woodyard.

“Ahead of the Thanksgiving kickoff vs. Chicago, the #Lions will honor the late Martha Firestone Ford with a moment of silence,” noted Woodyard on X. “Lions players also will wear customized “MFF” helmet decals.”