Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is facing his old friend Ben Johnson on Thanksgiving for the world to see. If Petzing’s offense outscores Johnson and the Chicago Bears, the calls for Petzing to be the next Johnson are only going to get louder, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic.

Jones talked to multiple sources who feel that Petzing is already one of the top coaching candidates in this cycle.

“Drew has paid his dues from the ground up,” one league source told Jones. “He has led multiple rooms at multiple positions. He coordinated a bad team in Arizona that looked good at times. Now he OCs a good team and doesn’t miss a beat.”

Jones also notes that there are not many play-calling offensive coordinators in the cycle right now, which will help Petzing.

Detroit Lions Have Potential Future Head Coach in Drew Petzing

Most of the top coaches in the NFL are play-callers now. So, the rising coordinators are more unknown when it comes to that area. Petzing brings an understanding of what he will bring.

“In the past five cycles, the league has hired just two offensive-minded head coaches with no previous play-calling experience: Mike McDaniel and Brian Callahan. Neither is still a head coach,” added Jones. “But there aren’t many offensive play callers who could be first-time head coaches and have their units performing as well as Petzing’s. He has the holiday season to make his mark in the league.”

The Lions are 8-2 and play the Bears in front of a national audience. All of the talk will be about Johnson leaving the Lions. If one of the best head coaches left Detroit and the Lions’ offense looks better for everyone to see, the calls for Petzing will get a lot louder.

Lions Could Hire Four OC in Four Years

This would not help the Lions, who are looking for stability on offense. They lost Johnson to Chicago after 2024. They tried John Morton but fired him after 2025. Now, Petzing is their third coordinator in as many years.

It would be a great achievement for him, and Dan Campbell would look great for the hire. At the same time, he would have to make his fourth hire in as many years. That would not be easy. He has hit on two of the three. However, there was a big miss in between, and the Lions missed the playoffs in part because of that.

While all eyes will be on the Bears’ offensive mind, do not forget that the Lions have a rising offensive mind on their side this week.