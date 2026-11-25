Longtime Detroit Lions nemesis Aaron Rodgers, who routinely tortured them for years while playing for the divisional rival Green Bay Packers, went completely scorched-earth on Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers, who is in his second season with the Steelers, was recently benched for their upcoming game and was reportedly excused from reporting to the team facility Wednesday. However, he took aim at McCarthy during his appearance with McAfee, revealing that the veteran head coach recently fell asleep and audibly snored during a team meeting.

Rodgers also made it clear that he is finished playing for the Steelers, saying that “ship has sailed.”

Now, former Packers guard T.J. Lang, who won the Super Bowl as Rodgers’ teammate in Green Bay, is calling the future Hall of Famer’s actions “despicable”.

Former Detroit Lions Captain T.J. Lang Blasts Ex- Packers Teammate Aaron Rodgers

Lang, who routinely makes appearances on the popular “Valenti and Rico Show” on Detroit’s flagship 97.1 The Ticket, said that the comments made by Rodgers on Wednesday didn’t sit right with him, going so far as to call them “despicable”.

“I think it’s despicable,” Lang said. “I think that Aaron Rodgers just became everything that he’s bitched about and moaned about over the last 10 years with former coaches and teammates, airing grievances out, giving opinions out in the media. He has blacklisted, I don’t know how many, former teammates, from just simple comments in telling the truth because he was sick of it.”

“I just think it’s just unnecessary,” Lang continued. “It’s a victim mentality; it’s a ‘Poor me, woe is me, oh, I thought it was this, and it wasn’t.’ I’m sick. I’ve been in a group chat with a whole lot of former teammates who feel the exact same way I do. I think it’s completely unnecessary. I think it’s victim mentality.”

T.J. Lang Also Voiced Support For Mike McCarthy

Lang voiced support for McCarthy, who coached him during his time with the Packers, and also noted that while we don’t know if Rodgers’ account of McCarthy’s actions is accurate, it was completely inappropriate to air those grievances publicly.

“Mike McCarthy was my head coach for eight years, and I love Mike McCarthy,” Lang said. “I just talked to him on Monday night. And I still have a great relationship with him. I haven’t talked to Aaron Rodgers in about five years; I can’t remember the last time he returned a text. I think it’s despicable what he did to Big Mike. Truth or not, nobody knows. We’re not in those meetings.

But to air the grievances and to try and bury a man that you’ve been a quarterback under for – I don’t know, fifteen, sixteen seasons? There’s a personal relationship that comes from that, and based on the ten-minute clip I heard, this is going to be irreparable. He’s trying to absolutely destroy that man, and it’s who he is. I don’t know.