The Detroit Lions‘ injury nightmare is showing no signs of slowing down this season, especially on the defensive side. Moving into the Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears, the Lions are hit with the latest season-ending injury news of the defensive tackle, who is now placed on the IR list in the latest roster move.

The head coach, Dan Campbell, recently announced that rookie DL Skyler Gill-Howard has suffered a serious knee injury, which would require surgery, ending his 2026 campaign prematurely. Today, the Detroit Lions officially announced his roster move.

“Lions announce roster moves: Placed DL Skyler Gill-Howard on Reserve/Injured,” noted the Lions on X today.

After losing the key starters and defensive captains like Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions are already depleted defensively. The latest injury to the 24-year-old rookie is certainly another setback for Kelvin Sheppard, even though his defense has shown significant improvement in the past few games. They have contained every opponent under 21 points after the Bye Week, which was a major issue at the start of the campaign.

Gill-Howard wasn’t a starter, but he was an impactful rotational player who was showing flashes of his talent as the season progressed.

Lions Lose Key Rotational Piece With Skyler Gill-Howard’s Injury

The Lions picked Skyler Gill-Howard in the sixth round of the 2026 draft. Prior to the injury, the Texas Tech alum had developed into one of their productive interior pass rushers and key rotational pieces of the front seven, which is already thin due to multiple injuries, including starters.

Despite being a sixth-round pick, the rookie made a great first impression since his arrival in Detroit, impressing coach Campbell and the team staff during the training camp and preseason games. It translated into his rookie NFL season, as he became a trusted player for Dan Campbell, featuring in all 10 games.

With limited opportunities he has had this season, he registered a total of 2 sacks, 11 tackles, and 6 QB hits. He created a total of 19 pressures as a pass rusher.

While the franchise will miss his rotational role on the gridiron, his knee injury happened in the last quarter of the Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he rolled up while making a block. After that incident, he stayed for one more play, but his injury was announced by coach Campbell during a press conference.

Besides putting Gill on the IR list, the Lions announced another roster move ahead of the all-important Bears game.

Lions Elevate Undrafted Rookie Anthony Lucas To Address Defensive Concerns

While one rookie is gone, another made his way to the Thanksgiving clash. The Lions announced they elevated Anthony Lucas from the practice squad ahead of the divisional game against the Bears this weekend.

Lucas, who was undrafted in 2026, was picked by the Lions. Even though he didn’t make the final roster cut on deadline day, he was eventually re-signed by the franchise to the practice squad. The move provides insurance for Dan Campbell, as starter DJ Wonnum is listed as questionable with a back injury.