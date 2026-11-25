Last season, the Detroit Lions went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. This year, they’re one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

The Lions have won six straight games and sit at 8-2. On Thursday they host the 8-2 Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, with first place in the NFC North on the line.

Quarterback Jared Goff has been at the center of that run. And he’s started to pop up in a conversation usually reserved for the league’s biggest names.

Jared Goff Named Top MVP Sleeper

In their weekly intel column, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano were asked which names come up most in MVP talks with people around the league.

Graziano said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the name he hears most. People have also started taking San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy seriously.

However, Fowler had a sleeper in mind.

“Who’s a sleeper, Dan? We mentioned Mahomes earlier. What about Jared Goff?” Fowler wrote. “He’s always good yet always a bit underrated. This is five seasons of impressive play in Detroit.”

Graziano agreed, and he pointed to the one thing that could keep Goff from winning the award.

“No doubt Goff is in this race at this point,” Graziano added. “But you’re right, he’s another player people are hesitant to credit for his team’s success, and the overall excellence of the Lions’ offense oddly works against him when it comes to rating him among the top QBs. It’s unfair, but perception and narrative have an impact on MVP voting.”

That’s been the knock on Goff for years. When Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams are lined up around him, the quarterback tends to get treated as a passenger instead of the driver.

Why Jared Goff’s MVP Case is Hard to Ignore

The numbers say Goff is doing a lot more than going along for the ride.

Through 10 games, the 32-year-old Goff has completed 225 of 332 passes (67.8%) for 2,716 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He also has a 107.7 passer rating and is averaging 8.2 yards per attempt.

That puts him on pace to top last season, when he ranked second in the NFL in both passing yards (4,564) and touchdown passes (34).

Goff was sharp again in Sunday’s 31-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns (126.9 passer rating), including a 57-yard score to Williams. He also went a perfect 4-for-4 on throws of 20-plus air yards for 145 yards and both touchdowns.

The sportsbooks are a different story. Goff is +6000 to win MVP at DraftKings. That’s behind Burrow (-110), Purdy (+120), and his own teammate Gibbs (+4000).

Goff gets his next chance to make his case in front of a national audience when the Lions host the Bears on Thanksgiving (1 p.m. ET, CBS).