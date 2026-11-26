The Detroit Lions are expected to have a major piece of their offense back on the field for the Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears.

Tight end Sam LaPorta had been limited in practice to start the week, but was able to practice in full on Tuesday, with more good news coming the day before their divisional showdown. The Lions have a chance to seize control of the division, and will have LaPorta on the field to help them do it.

Sam LaPorta Back on the Field

The Lions announced the final injury report on Wednesday, showing that LaPorta was not listed with any designation. The team ruled out defensive back Ennis Rakestraw and defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard — later placing Gill-Howard on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

LaPorta had been trending in the right direction during the week, practicing in full on Tuesday. He has been an important part of Detroit’s air attack this season, making 39 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns.

Lions Focusing on Star Players

Reporter Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus noted this week that the Lions under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have made a concerted effort to focus on their star players on offense.

“Petzing and his players have restored the roar for one of the league’s most feared offenses, with Detroit sitting fifth in EPA per play, fourth in explosive play rate and fifth in points per drive after a topsy-turvy 2025 that saw a playcaller change midway through,” Locker wrote.

Locker added that Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been the linchpin, unleashing a nearly unstoppable deep passing game.

“On the season, Goff has attempted only 27 passes of 20 or more yards, good for 8.1% of his overall attempts — and tied for the second-lowest proportion of any qualified quarterback,” Locker wrote. “However, the deep pass has been borderline unstoppable when Goff has unfurled it. He’s earned a perfect 99.9 PFF passing grade on such attempts, recording 13 big-time throws with zero turnover-worthy plays.”

LaPorta has been a beneficiary of this focus, making a career-best 12.2 yards per reception.

Goff’s performance this year caught the attention of Bears head coach Ben Johnson, the former Lions offensive coordinator.

“Quarterback Jared (Goff), he’s playing the best football of his career right now as far as I’m concerned,” Johnson said. “He does a great job taking care of the football. Highly accurate. And of course, he has great playmakers around him as well, with St. Brown, Jamo, and LaPorta.”