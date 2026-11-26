The Detroit Lions have made a final call on Sam LaPorta for their critical game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

The team’s star tight end had been limited to start the week, but showed steady improvement leading up to their game against the Bears. The Lions made a final call with their inactives on Thursday.

Lions Announce Sam LaPorta’s Status

LaPorta had already been off the team’s final injury report, but the Lions made his status official when announcing inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET. LaPorta is active for the game, though the team did rule out cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. The other inactives included cornerback Keith Abney II, safety Chuck Clark, and edge rushers Tyrus Wheat and DJ Wonnum.

LaPorta plays an important role on offense for the Lions, making 39 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns.

Erik Schlitt of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noted that LaPorta was trending in the right direction ahead of the game.

“LaPorta was estimated to have been limited on Monday, but would have gotten in a full practice on Tuesday if it had been a traditional practice day. That’s a great sign for his availability on Thursday,” Schlitt wrote. Lions Dealing With Other Injuries