Lions DT Alim McNeill Makes Feelings Clear on Fixing Defense Amid Rough Start

Four games into the regular season, the Detroit Lions defense has failed to make noise, becoming a key reason for two losses. Unable to stop opposing offenses and quarterbacks, the defense has allowed 127 points this season. With another game approaching, the Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeil was asked whether there is a fix for the defensive woes moving forward.

“Yeah, 100%. It just takes time sometimes, and it just takes reps. And that’s what we got today. We got some more reps in and being able to communicate with each other, play with each other, and create camaraderie,” said McNeil in an interview with Brad Galli. “Yeah, you know, sometimes it’ll work that way, but the fixes are here. We have the answers. We just got to go out there and execute as a defense, as individually.”

While the 26-year-old has a positive approach, the defensive unit lacked chemistry across the first four games of the campaign, which played a role in the dismal showing. McNeil was also asked about the defense not coming together yet.

Alim McNeill Calls On Lions’ Defense To Come Together Amid Early Struggles

Coach Campbell has talked in recent weeks about how one of the Lions’ biggest issues this year has been the players not being at the right place at the right time, leading to a lack of trust in the unit. On that note, McNeil was asked the same question by Brad Galli.

“You know, we just got to come together and play together as a defense, but it’s just mentally we have to be there,” he continued. “And that goes for all three phases of it. DBs, linebackers, defensive line. We just got to all be able to play together. But the answers are here, the solutions are here, and we’re going to go out there and show what we can do.”

Though the team’s secondary has been under a microscope, the D-Line has done a decent job so far keeping pressure. McNeil has registered 3 sacks, 8 tackles, and 6 QB hits, whereas Aidan Hutchinson has been impressive yet again, logging 3.5 sacks, 13 tackles, and 9 QB hits. The second-year DT Tyleik Williams has also stepped up, logging 14 tackles and 1 QB hit.

With McNeil and Hutchinson starting this campaign together, he shared his thoughts on playing alongside the two-time Pro Bowler.

Alim McNeil Sheds Light On Playing Alongside Aidan Hutchinson

Alim McNeil and Aidan Hutchinson have been a core part of the Lions’ defense this season, registering 6.5 sacks together. While their defensive chemistry is evident, they did not play all games together last season. Due to an edge rusher’s broken leg, they played only 5 games together in the 2024 season, while they played only 10 games last year because of McNeil’s injury stretch.

Now, they are both healthy and playing together from the start of the season; the DT opened up about sharing the D-Line with the Pro Bowler.

“It feels good to finally be back to that point of us both being healthy, us both going out there and doing what we need to do. But yeah, this is what I envisioned us as a D-line, as a defense, me and Hutch,” McNeil said. “Whatever it is, this is what I envisioned. It’s just wreaking havoc in the backfield, trying to create chaos for the offense and making plays, getting sacks. So that’s what I saw for us.”

If Kelvin Sheppard’s secondary shows improvement in the coming week, the defense could be on the verge of a turnaround, especially as the defensive line is already doing their job.