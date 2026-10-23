Lions Emerge as Potential Fit for $58M Trade Candidate

The Tennessee Titans appear to already be regretting their decision to pay cornerback Alontae Taylor in free agency. With the team potentially willing to admit the mistake early in his tenure, he is already receiving trade discussions. The Detroit Lions could be a strong fit considering their need at cornerback.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted that trade talks for Taylor will likely pick up in the coming weeks.

“He was widely considered the top corner in free agency, signing a three-year, $58 million deal with the Titans in March,” wrote Fowler on Taylor. “His Week 6 benching has placed him on the radar of teams that might look to bolster the position in the next few weeks. He has struggled as an outside corner for Tennessee but is at his best as a disruptive slot closer to the action. He’s 27 with good football left, so a trade could bring out his best.”

Fowler notes that Taylor’s salary being guaranteed through 2027 might make it hard for a team to trade a decent asset. Teams would have to risk trading an asset and taking on the salary of a player who was benched.

“Perhaps a new team could rework that money on a new deal while asking Tennessee to front some of the bill in exchange for a quality pick,” added Fowler.

Fowler also mentioned that the team can try to smooth things over with Taylor, but the benching will open trade talks. Given that few teams have been tied to cornerback as much as the Lions, they come off as a fit.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Alontae Taylor

The Lions’ secondary has been an issue all season. They started Rock Ya-Sin at cornerback for the first two weeks, but benched him. Since then, they have been platooning on the outside. Roger McCreary starts on the outside and plays on base snaps.

However, when the Lions go into nickel looks, McCreary slides into the slot. Then, former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw steps up on the outside. Rakestraw has talent but lacks experience and brings injury questions.

The Lions would likely want to add Taylor to play more in the slot. Still, his versatility would play well off of McCreary.

Lions Need Help at Cornerback

One of the best traits associated with Taylor is that he moves in the slot and plays outside. For his NFL career, Taylor has 1,884 snaps on the outside and 1,664 snaps in the slot.

However, the Titans have been trying him as a full-time outside cornerback. This is where the struggles have come. Last year, Taylor had a 63 grade, per PFF, with a 67 coverage grade. This year, his grade is 36, and his coverage grade is 30. He has been a shell of the same player.

The thought is that the Lions can get him back to doing what he did best with the New Orleans Saints prior to signing with Tennessee. If that is the case, the pick and money would be worth it.