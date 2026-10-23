Lions Star Makes Honest Admission Coming Out of Bye Week

Detroit Lions star wide receiver had a chance to take the bye week and assess his play over the first five weeks of the season. St. Brown noted that he thought that he played decent, but is coming off of a game that is below his standards.

“Five games into the year, I feel like I’ve been playing decent ball,” admitted St. Brown. “For me, I just want to stack wins, number one. I feel like we haven’t really stacked wins this year,” he said. “The wins start everything… After that, then you can individually grade yourself.”

St. Brown said that despite being near the lead in most receiving categories, he has higher standards for himself. That is why he feels he could have done better so far this year. St. Brown pointed to Week 5 specifically as a game he would have liked to do better with.

“I have high standards for myself, the way I play,” added St. Brown. “I feel I was below the standard last game.”

St. Brown had a drop and a fumble in the Lions’ win. He hauled in six of 11 targets, a season-low in catch rate.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Assesses First Five Games

St. Brown is averaging 74 yards per game. His 17-game pace has him on track for 1,265 yards. Still, that is a standard season for St. Brown.

He only had 912 yards in his rookie season, but has been a Pro Bowl receiver since then. St. Brown had 1,161 yards in 2022, and then had 1,515 yards in 2023. He improved to 1,263 yards the following season before producing 1,401 yards last season. He has made two first-team All-Pros, and last year he was second-team All-Pro.

St. Brown Expects More From Himself

He is a bit less efficient this season, though. St. Brown is averaging 1.92 yards per route run this year. For his career, he is averaging 2.3 yards per route run. Last year he averaged 2.48 yards per route run.

His career-low in his rookie season is 1.74. So, he is producing similar numbers, but that is because the defense is forcing the offense onto the field so much. He has not been as efficient. St. Brown has also already set a career-high in fumbles, with two.

More than that, his catch rate is 65%. For his career, it is 73%, and his career low entering the year is 68%.

Overall, he is still having a good season, though. Right now, St. Brown is 17th in yards per game, but fifth in catches per game. Beyond that, his average depth of target is up. This is the deepest downfield they have targeted St. Brown in his NFL career. So, it makes sense that it would take some time to adjust, and there would be a few more incompletions.