Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Emotional Reaction to Jack Campbell’s Injury

Fans of the Detroit Lions remain jarred by the frightening injury suffered by linebacker Jack Campbell during Sunday’s victory at Ford Field over the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell was immediately hospitalized, and while details were initially sparse, Campbell himself recently released a statement explaining that he has full movement in his lower body and that progress is being made with movement in his upper body.

Several of Campbell’s teammates and coaches have reacted to what was a truly scary scene play itself out, and now, star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is doing the same.

Detroit Lions Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Emotional Reaction To Jack Campbell’s Injury

While speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, St. Brown said that he couldn’t help but feel for Campbell’s family while watching the medical personnel work on him.

“I remember being out there on the field, watching him, seeing him on the ground from a distance, and now all I keep thinking about (is), you know, his wife and his newborn baby that he just had, what, a few months ago?” St. Brown said on his podcast. “I just want him to be OK, to be able to play with his kid honestly and be normal.”

Naturally, it was difficult for St. Brown and the rest of his teammates to finish the game after what they had just witnessed.

“When things like that happen throughout the game or throughout the season, it’s like — it does make it hard, I feel like, for us to go back and play,” he said. “It’s like, damn, we just — we took care of him, put him on a stretcher, sent him out back to the hospital, and now we gotta go play again. So, that kinda sucks, I feel like.”

He continued:

“But, you know, it’s what I signed up for; it’s what we signed up for. We get paid a lot of money to play this sport that we love. And so, we’ve gotta finish the game and things like that. But I think injuries like that make it — it makes you put things into perspective, and I think he has done that for a lot of us on our team,” he said.

“I’m thinking about Jack; we’re all thinking about Jack. We hope he continues to get better, and yeah, all we can do is pray for him.”

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Asked Fans To Continue Their Prayers

Earlier in the week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell asked Detroit fans to continue keeping the injured linebacker in their thoughts and prayers.

“I think anytime that you know, especially being able to hear it from him, that means a lot,” Campbell said. “That’s powerful in itself, more than hearing it from me or anyone else. Those are him and his family’s words. That always helps, to know that he’s improving. That’s all you’re looking for, to know he’s improving.

Because at this point, that’s all you’re looking for, to know that he’s improving. The status is changing every eight hours, ten hours, in a good way. It’s always going to help.”