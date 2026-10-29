Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes Honest Admission About Super Bowl Window

The Detroit Lions may not have the Lombardi Trophy in their cabinet, but their current roster has plenty of firepower to dream big. Under Dan Campbell, the franchise has built a winning culture, developing a star-studded roster of young and established talents capable of bringing championship glory.

One such young, talented name is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, playing his sixth season with the franchise. With his team standing at a 4-2 record, the 27-year-old recently opened up about his team’s Super Bowl window.

“I feel like we got a lot of young guys still in their 20s, mid-20s, some early 20s, some later 20s, but we’re still in our 20s, playing great football, healthy, haven’t had too many bad injuries,” said Brown in an interview with Stephen A. Smith. “So, man, for anyone that’s thinking that our window has closed, I feel like our window is still wide open.”

“We got a lot of good players, a lot of good coaches, one of the best head coaches in the NFL. So, yeah, we’re excited. We feel like it’s right in front of us. We just got to make it happen and make the plays and win games.”

While St. Brown is only 27, some of the elite stars and his teammates are around his age or younger than him, showing the blueprint general manager Brad Holmes has built since his arrival in Detroit.

Lions’ Core Is Still In Its Prime, Keeping Their Super Bowl Window Wide Open

The Lions have elite players in their 20s who are the pillars of the offense and defense. While quarterback Jared Goff is a veteran and just turned 32, his O-Line has players in their mid- or early 20s. The All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell and left guard Christian Mahogany are both 26. Right guard Tate Ratledge is only 25, whereas the rookie right tackle Blake Miller is just 22.

Then Jahmyr Gibbs, the most expensive running back in the league, is just 24, while Amon Ra St Brown’s fellow wide receiver Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta are both 25 years old.

The same pattern follows in the Lions’ defense, where they have elite names in the same age bracket. Take star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, for example, who is only 26 and has years of football left in his career. DT Alim McNeil and LB Jack Campbell also share the same age of 26. Brian Branch, who is a pillar of the secondary, is only 25.

With their core players still in their prime, they are not running against the clock. This unit will be playing together for the next few seasons, keeping their first-ever Super Bowl window open if not this year.

Philadelphia Eagles Remain The NFL’s Last First-Time Super Bowl Champions

It has been eight years since the NFL has crowned a first-time Super Bowl winner, and the question is whether the Lions’ current crop can finally break the streak after so many years. The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the first time in 2018, beating the New England Patriots.

Since then, teams like the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Rams, Eagles, and Seahawks have won the championship, but none has done so for the first time. The Lions have the offensive weapons to have a serious shot at the Super Bowl this season, but that alone won’t be enough. Fixing the defensive setbacks would open up the possibility.