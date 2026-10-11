Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Officially Sets Notable NFL Record

The Detroit Lions are fortunate to have some of the most talented offensive players in the National Football League on their roster, and one of the central figures of the offense, Amon-Ra St. Brown, has made League history as part of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

St. Brown, who has accumulated 14 total yards on a pair of receptions at the halftime mark of Sunday’s game, has officially set NFL history in the process.

Detroit Lions Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes NFL History

With his reception in the first half of Detroit’s Week 5 matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, St. Brown has officially made NFL history, passing Justin Jefferson for most receptions through the first six years of a career.

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has set the record for the most receptions through six-career seasons in NFL history, passing Justin Jefferson’s previous record of 579 catches,” wrote the Lions PR account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Lions, who are hoping to improve their record to 3-2, entered halftime in good position to do so with a 24-7 lead; regardless of today’s outcome, they’ll be entering their bye week.

And as long as St. Brown is healthy, the Lions will have an advantage over other clubs that they can exploit.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Adds Another Milestone To His Impressive Resume

St. Brown’s latest record is the latest notable accomplishment added to his resume. And so much of what he’s been able to do is thanks to his connection with quarterback Jared Goff.

“I think we’ve been playing for so long together that he understands my body language when I’m running routes,” St. Brown said of playing with Goff earlier this year via Fox Sports NFL. “That he can anticipate throws before I’m even out of the break. He kind of knows, ‘Oh, that’s how it looks when he’s about to break down.’ So he already knows. He can anticipate the throw.”

“It’s about him feeling when the ball’s out of my hand and how quickly it’s on him,” Goff told me. “I would imagine subconsciously he’s understanding how quickly the ball is out.”