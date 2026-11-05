Former Lions CB Announces Midseason Retirement: Report

Cornerback Arthur Maulet played his final down in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported this week Maulet has retired from the NFL. Maulet, who had been a free agent since March, played 94 games in his NFL career.

Last season, he appeared in nine contests for the Lions. Maulet registered 14 combined tackles, two pass defenses and one interception.

“Physical NFL slot cornerback Arthur Maulet is retiring after 9 seasons,” wrote Wolfe.

Maulet made his biggest impacts with Steelers, Jets and Ravens. Now curtain closes.”

Maulet confirmed Wolfe’s report with his own retirement message on Instagram.

“First, think you to everyone who supported my journey. To the NFL, every team that gave me an opportunity, my coaches, teammates, staff, and fans — I appreciate you,” wrote Maulet for an Instagram story post. “To the few who believed before there was a jersey with my name on it, I’ll never forget that …

“There’s still a life ahead of me that deserves that same discipline, heart and effort. I’m bringing everything this game taught me into whatever comes next.”

In his most recent Instagram post in February, Maulet expressed excitement about coming back to the league for Year 10. However, he didn’t sign with a team over the summer or during the first half this season.

Maulet will hang up his cleats with 18 pass defenses, 17 tackles for loss, five interceptions and five sacks.

Ex-Lions CB Arthur Maulet Retires

When injuries really piled up for the Lions secondary last season, Detroit added Maulet to its practice squad in early October. He made his Lions debut immediately, just a handful of days after joining the team. The Lions promoted Maulet from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 6.

From that point on, Maulet played in nine of 10 contests for the Lions. By the end of his tenure, though, he was only receiving special teams snaps. The Lions also didn’t bring Maulet back in the spring.

Maulet didn’t appear to be contemplating retirement at the beginning of this year. But without an opportunity, he’s moving on with a new career path.

The Lions didn’t bring back Maulet despite releasing projected starter Terrion Arnold in the summer. Detroit also had injuries in the secondary and struggled mightily in pass defense early this season. Yet, the Lions still didn’t appear to consider Maulet a potential addition.

Maulet began his career as an undrafted free agent for the New Orleans Saints. The cornerback made his NFL debut for the Saints as a rookie in 2017.

Of his 94 games, Maulet started 23 of them. Nineteen of those starts came with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Maulet played 33 games in Pittsburgh, which was the most he had with a single team.