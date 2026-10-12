Lions Legend Barry Sanders Reacts to Jahmyr Gibbs Breaking His Record vs. Cardinals

Big contracts come with big expectations, and Jahmyr Gibbs is making his paycheck look worthwhile this season. The highest-paid running back in the NFL continues to elevate his game each week, as he delivered another impressive performance yesterday, etching his name into the history books. The 24-year-old broke the Lions legend Barry Sanders’ long-standing NFL record. On that note, the former NFL MVP congratulated Gibbs for surpassing his record on social media.

“Hey Jahmyr, just wanted to congratulate you on breaking my record for the most touchdowns in NFL history by a player under 25,” said Sanders in a video message. ” The best part is, you know you are nowhere near done yet. Congratulations again, go Lions.”

Sanders, who played his entire decade-long career in Detroit, started his Lions career at 21 as a first-round pick. He recorded 57 total touchdowns before turning 25, which remained an untouched record for over three decades until Gibbs broke it against the Cardinals. After scoring two touchdowns at State Farm Stadium, he now has 58 touchdowns in his NFL career, and he is only 24. No player under 25 has reached the end zone more than the three-time Pro Bowler.

Jahmyr Gibbs Surpasses Barry Sanders’ Milestone Despite Fewer Starts

The Lions showed dominance against the Cardinals, delivering arguably the best performance of the season. While the offense scored a season-high 45 points, the defense also stood out amid mounting criticism. They gave up a season-low 21 points.

Jahmyr Gibbs was one of the biggest stars on the field. Besides scoring two touchdowns, he maintained constant pressure with 25 carries and 151 rushing yards, significantly more than the Cardinals rookie RB1 Jeremiyah Love, who rushed for only 22 yards.

While Gibbs has now more total touchdowns than Sanders, he also played fewer games than Sanders. Sanders was 24 at the end of the 1992 season when he ended up with 57 TDs on his resume, but he played 62 games. On the other hand, Gibbs is in his fourth season at 24, but he has appeared in 54 games.

The biggest difference in their career trajectory is the number of starting games. When the Lions legend touched his record, he started 60 games. However, after the Cardinals game, Gibbs has only 29 starts to his name, which makes the latter’s achievement extra special. Gibbs has eclipsed Sanders’ record despite starting less than half as many games by the same age.

Besides his new milestone, the Lions running back has piled up significant rushing yards after playing the first five games of this season.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Red-Hot Start Puts His Career-Best Lions Season Within Reach

Jahmyr Gibbs has three Pro Bowl nods from three seasons of his Lions career, which speaks volumes. After rushing 1,223 yards last season, he is off to a great start to the campaign, featuring among the top-ranked RBs in the league this season.

After five games, Gibbs rushed for 504 yards, sitting at third behind the Falcons star Bijan Robinson (580 yards) and the Chiefs‘ Kenneth Walker III (537 yards). Nevertheless, he leads both in touchdowns and has the joint-second-most touchdowns (7) this season alongside the Ravens‘ Derrick Henry. If he continues producing at this level, he could leave his career-best 2024 season (1,412 yards) behind.