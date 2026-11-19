Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he isn’t going to start policing player celebrations after Aidan Hutchinson’s freak injury.

The team’s star edge rusher was hurt after he leaped into the air after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, suffering a torn ACL when he landed on the turf. The injury has led to some criticism of player celebrations, but Campbell said he’s not going to issue any mandates in response to that criticism.

Speaking to reporters this week, Campbell said he doesn’t want to tell his players how they can or can’t celebrate.

“So if you say, ‘Hey, don’t pump your arm next time, make sure you stay stoic’— this game is built off of emotion,” Campbell added. “And if you have to contain yourself after a play is made—I’m not talking about in the moment, in the game, because you’ve got to keep your head—then you’re really becoming something you’re not.”

Campbell said he suffered an injury celebrating during his own playing career, and there have been a handful of other high-profile incidents of athletes getting hurt during celebrations. One was strikingly similar to Hutchinson, with then New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz suffering a season-ending knee injury while jumping to celebrate during the World Baseball Classic in 2023.

Dan Campbell Confident His Team Will Rebound

This is now the second time in the last three seasons that Hutchinson has suffered a devastating leg injury. He also fractured his lower leg during a win over the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, leading to a disappointing end of the season and a first-round playoff exit.

Campbell said he believes the team is much better equipped to handle Hutchinson’s absence this time around.

“We are much better equipped than we were then,” Campbell said. “That’s the reason why we have the depth that we have in that room. We knew that was important. These are the things that you learn over a six-year period, is how important depth is. And so, we feel really good about that room.

“But the good news is, those guys are improving, they’re getting better and they’re playing as one unit,” Campbell added. “So, got a ton of faith in those guys. We’ll be able to handle this.”