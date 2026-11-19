Detroit Lions’ defensive plans took a serious hit when linebacker Jack Campbell went down with a severe neck injury, bringing an unfortunate end to his 2026 season. As the team deals with such a major blow, the injury has raised questions about his future, with the Lions’ coaching staff and players standing behind him in this tough situation.

Needless to say, the defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is feeling the absence of his most dependable linebacker, and recently he opened up about a personal gesture from Jack Campbell before facing the New England Patriots in Germany. During a Lions press conference today, the DC revealed that he received a text from the All-Pro before game day, which ‘fired’ him up.

“That kinda fired me up there. I was thrilled about that (getting the text)” Sheppard said, per reporter Brad Galli. “I hadn’t heard from him until then, so that really excited me, man. I miss the hell out of Jack, if I’m being honest. But his teammates have done a tremendous job making sure that he knows that we’re doing this clearly for them.”

Last weekend, the defense did an excellent job, dominating the last season’s Super Bowl runner-up and allowing them to score only 10 points—the second-fewest points Sheppard’s defense allowed this season, after the Miami Dolphins, who scored 9 points in Week 9.

Jack Campbell Was Building Toward Another Pro Bowl Season

When the Lions faced the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Week 8, the latter was unbeaten and led the NFC North. Kelvin Sheppard’s defense did a phenomenal job in that matchup, allowing only 15 points, but in the process, they also lost Jack Campbell in the fourth quarter, as the LB didn’t move after the injury, raising concerns before being taken to the local hospital.

More than two weeks later, there is no confirmed update on whether he is still hospitalized. However, on November 4, the linebacker shared that he was in good spirits and he had full-body movement, while aiming to get the same in his upper body.

Before the unfortunate injury, Jack was having a remarkable season, looking like he was heading toward his second Pro Bowl season in a row with 57 tackles to his name. But as he is sidelined for the season, the Lions made a major move on his roster status.

Jack Campbell Is On the IR List

A week after the win against the Vikings, the Lions put Jack Campbell on the IR list on November 7. Alongside Jack, the rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder joined the IR list, having suffered a hamstring injury in the same play against the Vikings, and was ruled out for the season.

Sadly, the Lions’ injury woes show no signs of slowing down this season, with the team continuing to lose key players to injuries. Besides Jack Campbell, the Lions suffered another big blow last Sunday in Germany, where the two-time Pro-Bowler and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL and is sidelined for the entire season, forcing the Lions to move forward in the season without their top defensive centerpieces.