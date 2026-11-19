Success rarely comes without a story of struggle. For running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the road to becoming one of the Detroit Lions‘ most influential players was anything but easy. Long before his NFL stardom, the 24-year-old had a difficult upbringing that shaped who he is today.

During a recent episode of the St. Brown Podcast, hosted by Lions wide receiver and Gibbs’ teammate Amon Ra St Brown, the running back was asked about his upbringing and childhood, as he was adopted when he was a teenager. Shifting away from the gridiron, Gibbs shared an emotional glimpse of his childhood.

“I was with my grandma the whole time. We were in a shelter when I was around eight. My dad lived in Jersey. My mom was in and out of jail and stuff. She’s good now, though. She’s way better now,” Gibbs said. “Then, in high school, I reconnected with my parents—my adopted parents—because my brother, their son, was in the same class as me. We were on the football team together, and we started hanging out. Me and all the guys would go over to their house.”

“Then I think John went up to my parents and said he wanted me to live with them. They asked me, and I said yeah. I also talked to my grandma about it, and she thought it was a good idea because it would help me out,” he further stated.

Jahmyr Gibbs Reveals When He Started Taking Football Seriously

Jahmyr Gibbs was born in Dalton, Georgia. He was primarily raised by his grandmother, Angela Wills, living in her shelter for the major portion of his childhood. However, opportunities started arriving when he was in high school, as he went to Dalton High School, especially after he was adopted by Dusty Ross and Greg Ross at fifteen.

During the same interview, the Lions running back also shed light on how things started to work out for him as an athlete after his life got better following the adoption in his teenage days.

“At the time, I didn’t really care about school or sports. I just played because it was fun. I didn’t take it seriously because people would always say only 1% of people make it,” Gibbs said. “I’m just playing for fun. I think it was during my sophomore year, or going into my junior year, that I started taking it more seriously. The rest is history, you know.”

The rest is indeed history, as he is now the highest-paid running back in the NFL and has been enjoying yet another productive year.

Jahmyr Gibbs Leads NFL Running Backs in Rushing Yards and Touchdowns In 2026

Following a contract extension with the Detroit Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs gets paid $22.5 million a year, and week after week he has been delivering, justifying his massive price tag and turning into one of the best offensive players in the league this season.

Playing 9 games, Gibbs now has 1,000 rushing g yards and 13 total touchdowns. With that impressive number, he sits at the top among NFL running backs after Week 10— both in terms of yards and touchdowns. Taking the Lions to the Super Bowl is ultimate goal for him. The way he is performing this season, a fourth Pro Bowl selection could easily be on the horizon.