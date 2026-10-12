Lions Get Big News on Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph After Cardinals Win

The Detroit Lions walked into the Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday with no margin for error. The franchise knew another disappointing performance would only invite questions, and Dan Campbell’s men stepped up, dominating the entire game and wrapping things up with a 45-21 win.

As the secondary went another game with a star safety duo of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, all eyes were on the secondary, but they were fairly better this time. Even though the latter is back in practice now, there is a major question mark on Joseph’s availability this season. On that note, ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler gives a major update on the Lions safety duo’s status in the 2026 campaign.

“Lions can still pour it on. Have more premier players top to bottom than any NFL team,” Fowler wrote on X. “While the secondary has been problematic, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, both injured, are really good and had masked some problems. Corner remains an issue but those two will be back.”

The secondary, particularly the safety room, is notably depleted due to the absence of these key starters, and the latest update certainly gives hope heading into the bye week.

Brian Branch’s Practice Return Offers Hope As Kerby Joseph Remains On PUP

Both Joseph and Branch were put on the PUP list at the start of the season, giving the secondary a crushing blow. Their injuries occurred in the 2025 NFL regular season. With a lingering attrition injury, Joseph could only play 6 games last season before his knee flared up to a point that he couldn’t continue. Branch, on the other hand, had an Achilles tendon injury that limited his campaign to 12 games.

With a mandatory 4-game absence, Branch’s PUP list ended after the Carolina Panthers game, as he came back to practice. Considering he looked sharp during the practice sessions, the fans were hoping to see him in action against the Cardinals yesterday, but the franchise ruled him out of the game, giving him more time to adjust. With Fowler’s latest update and the Pro-Bowler’s return to practice, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in action after the Bye week.

However, the same can’t be said about Joseph, whose situation tells a different story, contrasting Fowler’s update. Unlike Branch, his fellow safety remains on the PUP list, and he hasn’t been cleared to return yet. His degenerative knee issue requires more strength-building time than the convention of surgical recovery. As of now, the franchise hasn’t given any definite timeline for his comeback.

If Branch returns in the next clash against the Green Bay Packers, the Cardinals game was possibly the last game without either Joseph or Branch in the lineup. Even though the safety room has been under scrutiny for the lackluster show, the Week 5 game was an exception.

Keith Abney Delivers On First Start As Lions Await Brian Branch’s Return

The Lions defense, including the secondary, showed notable improvement yesterday. They gave up 21 points— the lowest number this season. With Branch failing to make the starting lineup, the Lions had a new starter who delivered.

The Lions rookie Keith Abney received the first start of his NFL career against the Cardinals, as he was accompanied by the veteran Chuck Clarke. Abney has transformed from a cornerback to safety amid the lack of options in the safety room.

Though it was his first game, the rookie held his nerves, delivering an impressive performance. He logged 6 tackles while recording a PD. Despite a stellar show, Branch’s possible return in his next game means Abney could be used as a rotational player against the Packers.