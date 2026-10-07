Lions Advised to Target Aaron Glenn CB to Help Fix Defense

The Detroit Lions need secondary help. Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker proposed the Lions could get some help from a former assistant coach.

On Wednesday, Locker named the Lions a possible fit for New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens when he included Stephens on his list of 15 trade candidates for the 2026 NFL trade deadline. Stephens is a starter for Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was Lions defensive coordinator from 2021-24.

Stephens joined the Jets the same offseason as Glenn.

“Stephens has become an effective cornerback since joining the Jets last offseason. Since the start of 2025, his 70.2 overall PFF grade ranks 14th out of 40 qualified corners. Stephens has also tightened up his coverage this year, with his 74.4 PFF coverage mark the ninth-highest at the position,” wrote Locker.

“How much the 1-3 Jets will sell is unknown, but general manager Darren Mougey always seems open for business. Given that Stephens is a 2028 free agent and the team drafted D’Angelo Ponds in the second round, a trade may not be that implausible.”

Locker named the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills possible fits for Stephens as well. But Locker listed the Lions as one of the top two potential destinations for the Jets cornerback.

In 16 games last season, Stephens posted 73 combined tackles, including four for loss. He also had nine pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Could Lions Target Jets CB Brandon Stephens Before 2026 NFL Trade Deadline?

Getty The New York Jets could trade cornerback Brandon Stephens before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Stephens has been part of the Jets secondary that went 20 consecutive games without an interception. Given that Lions head coach Dan Campbell has stressed getting more turnovers on defense this week, that might not make Stephens the ideal trade target for Detroit.

In 85 NFL games, which include 68 starts, Stephens has two interceptions.

But the Jets were 17th in passing yards allowed last season with Stephens started 16 games. Through four games this season, New York is sixth in passing yards yielded and 10th in passing touchdowns allowed.

Stephens has 11 combined tackles with two pass defenses and one fumble recovery this season.

He might not fit exactly what the Lions would like on defense. But he has veteran experience and probably offers an upgrade over what the Detroit defense already has at cornerback.

As Lions fans are well aware, the team’s secondary has been terrible to begin this season. The Lions pass defense is last or close to last in just about every significant statistical category. For example, they are last in yards and passing yards allowed. They are also second-to-last in points yielded and 30th in passing touchdowns allowed.

Furthermore, Detroit’s defense is last in third-down percentage and second-to-last in red zone defense.

Stephens wouldn’t fix anything. But again, he would be an upgrade that likely wouldn’t cost much on the trade market. Stephens also wouldn’t be a rental. He is under contract for the 2027 NFL season.