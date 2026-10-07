Lions Confirm Two Impact Starters Return to Practice

The Detroit Lions have been anticipating the return of safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays to practice soon. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that the team is opening the practice window for both players. They will both return to practice on Wednesday and now have 21 days to be activated and join the roster.

“Anytime we can get our guys back off injury, that makes everyone happy,” said Campbell on getting Branch and Mays back at practice.

Mays is returning from a wrist injury that he suffered in training camp. Branch is returning from an Achilles injury that he suffered in December.

Detroit Lions Get Two Starters Back at Practice

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Campbell acknowledged that there will be some time for Branch to kick the rust off, given the serious nature of his injury and how long he has been away from the game. However, he admitted the team has had a great plan to work on getting him back. He said that they were not conservative, but they did double-check and make sure that everything was in line before signing off.

“I think it’s making sure they are ready to get to the grass,” said Campbell on the return. “Making sure that he is physically ready to do that.”

Campbell noted that while Branch has been in meetings and that he has been doing everything mentally to get into shape, he acknowledges there is a difference between mental reps and physical reps.

“He’s been in meetings,” said Campbell. “He’s been able to watch walkthroughs. He’s been there mentally, but that is not the same as taking reps.”

So, the team is not going to push either of them back right away. Mays might be able to return with less practice than Branch.

Lions Eye Week 7 Return for Branch and Mays

Typically, when teams open the 21-day window, they anticipate a player to return within two weeks. The first week is set for brushing off the rust and getting into game shape. It is usually quick for a player to return that week.

However, the second week, they are usually ready to see the field. If things are a bit delayed or if there is a setback, the team is given the third week to make sure everything is aligned. If the team does not activate the player by the third week, they have to place them on the IR.

The Lions are in a unique situation where they have a bye week for Week 6. So, the two will return this week and miss Week 5. Then, the Lions will have a week off, where these two can ramp things up and get ready for the game. They will get one last week of practice before being activated for Week 7.

Mays will start at center and push Juice Scruggs over to guard, which could make two positions better. Branch will provide much-needed relief to a banged-up secondary. He might join Chuck Clark in the back end, allowing Christian Izien to stick in the slot.