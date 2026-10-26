Lions’ Dan Campbell Opens Up on Brian Branch Return

The Detroit Lions played, by far, their best defensive game of the season in Week 7 versus the Green Bay Packers. It’s probably not a surprise that the performance came in Brian Branch’s return.

The safety missed the first six weeks of the 2026 season still recovering from a torn Achilles he sustained last December. In his debut Sunday, Branch intercepted Packers quarterback Jordan Love on a deep pass at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The play didn’t result in any points. But it might have been a mental lift for the defense, which led the Lions to a 20-17 victory Sunday.

“That was a huge play. Everybody loves [Brian Branch] because he’s a great teammate, and he’s a productive football player,” head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the win. “He just can find the ball. He’s got a nose for it.

“But not only that, he knocked out some of those runs. He’s just a heck of a football player.”

In addition to the interception, Branch had four total tackles, including one solo. He also had one pass defense.

The Lions held the Packers to just 60 rushing yards in the win. Green Bay also had only 5.7 yards per pass attempt and converted just 5 of 15 third-down attempts.

Detroit’s defense came into the matchup 22nd in yards allowed per pass and last in third-down defense.

Lions’ Dan Campbell Addresses Brian Branch Return

Campbell expressed quite a bit of pride during his answer on Branch’s return during Week 7. It was Branch’s first game since December 4 last year.

“He’s done a lot. When you go through an injury like that, the amount of rehab and things that go into, all of that, to get back to where you are ready to play at a high level,” said Campbell. “In the NFL, top tier talent, and to get back to some of what you are, and he’s not even fully back yet, as far as just the rust. Now, he’s healthy. It’s not that. But every rep he takes, he’s going to get better and better.”

Campbell went on to explain that he and the Lions coaching staff had to protect Branch from himself early in Week 7.

“He’s highly competitive. He wants to go. So, really, the hard thing was managing him in the first half. He was all over me, early. I said, ‘Listen, we just gotta be smart. See where you’re at.’ Then once we got into halftime, it felt like, ‘We’re good here.'”

The Lions defense certainly appreciated Branch’s competitiveness. The team’s secondary was significantly better against Jordan Love and the Packers.

Before Sunday, Detroit was yielding 6.4 yards per pass. Opponents were also converting more than 50% of their third downs. The Lions were much better statistically in both areas.

Detroit yielded a touchdown on only one of Green Bay’s four red zone possessions. Green Bay averaged five yards per play.