Lions Coach Sets Expectations for Brian Branch Return in Week 7

The Detroit Lions are anticipating the return of Brian Branch in Week 7. While head coach Dan Campbell noted that the team is going to be easing him back into the mix, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard revealed that Branch does not have a set snap count heading into the game.

“Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard says they won’t have a snap count set for Brian Branch, but it’ll be more of a “feel” thing, based on how he responds,” tweeted Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Sheppard admitted that the team is not setting specific expectations for him entering the game.

Whenever you can gain a player like BB and his caliber back, it’s outstanding,” Sheppard said. “I’m not big on giving you projections and, ‘Oh, he’s going to do this, he’s going to do that.’ It’s just beautiful to have BB back. There are multiple things, obviously, that player can do to help us, and we’ll find the spots that we feel are right and that he feels are right for him as we progress here.”

Head coach Dan Campbell did not say that the team will have a snap count on him, either. However, he spoke cautiously about the impact of Branch in his return.

Detroit Lions Get Brian Branch Back in Week 7

Campbell noted that 70 snaps might be out of the picture, even if Branch feels good.

“I think that would be asking a lot to say he is going to play 70 plays,” said Campbell. “We feel like there’s, we do feel like he can handle quite a bit here.”

If it is up to Branch, the team might not get him off the field. He told Campbell a few weeks ago that he was starving to return.

“I told Dan like, ‘I’m starving’ since I got injured,” Branch said. “Just been day by day. Just been working, just been grinding. Showing up at 7 a.m.”

So, while Sheppard might not want to limit Branch, it is hard to see the team giving him a full workload. Campbell and the coaches are going to have to protect the player here.

Lions Secondary Needs Branch in Week 7

The Lions secondary has been an issue without Branch this year. They tried to replace him with Avonte Maddox, but he is on the season-ending IR. Thomas Harper will be back soon, but he is on the IR as well. Christian Izien was the first name to replace those two, but the team promptly benched him after their Week 4 loss.

They started rookie fifth-round pick Keith Abney in his place. However, Abney was a cornerback in college and is switching to safety. It is going to take some time for him to adjust.

The Lions can mix and match Branch with Abney and Chuck Clark. Between the three, they will be set. The question is how much does Branch mix in.