Brian Branch Sends Strong Message on Lions Return

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch is returning to practice before Week 5. While he is unlikely to return to the NFL field for a regular-season snap until Week 7, he told the media after practice that he has been starving to get back on the field.

“I told them, I’m starving since I got injured,” said Branch in a message to the coaches. “Just been day by day, just been working, just grinding. Showing up at 7 AM with Fish, Coach Schuler, everybody had their part in it.”

Branch is referring to Josh Schuler, the head of strength and conditioning for the Lions, and Brett Fischer, who serves as the team’s Director of Player Health and Performance.

Detroit Lions Safety Brian Branch is Starving to Return

Branch suffered his torn Achilles in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season. He is returning about 10 months after he suffered the injury. The Lions are opening his practice window this week, but do not plan to activate him.

Detroit has a bye week in Week 6. So, the likely return for Branch is Week 7. At the very least, if the team does not activate Branch before Week 7, they would have to place him on the season-ending IR.

Branch noted that the two weeks of practice are going to allow him to shake the rust off.

“I’m getting the rust off now in practice. When I had surgery on my toe two years ago, coming back, I was in my head. But this time, I ain’t in my head. I’m ready to go.”

Branch had toe surgery two years ago and did not miss any time. So, he was shaking off the rust as he was getting back on the field. This time, he is ramping up in the right manner.

Branch Can Fix Struggling Lions Secondary

Branch is going to be a much-needed addition to a secondary that is aiding the worst defense in the NFL. One of the big reasons is that, along with Branch, the team is missing Kerby Joseph due to injury and Terrion Arnold due to being released.

Arnold will not be back, and the timeline for Joseph is much cloudier. So, the only real addition they can trust this season is Branch. Branch can step in for Christian Izien, who is shuffling between the slot and safety. It can allow Izien to be a more valuable asset by sticking him in the slot. Then, they could keep Roger McCreary at outside cornerback, rather than shuffling him into the slot.

This could be a great opportunity for the 37-game starter and former Pro Bowl safety.

Branch is entering the last year of his rookie contract. So, he could enter free agency at the end of the year. He would like to stay in Detroit, but obviously wants to get his fair share as well. If Branch comes back from his injury on the timeline that is expected and performs well, it is hard to see the Lions letting him get to free agency without a generous offer.