Will Cade Mays and Brian Branch Play vs. Packers? Lions Release Injury Report

Fresh off a bye week, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for an all-important divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and a healthier roster gives head coach Dan Campbell every reason to be optimistic. With OL Cade Mays and Pro Bowl safety back in the mix, the question is whether they can finally suit up against a familiar foe on a three-game winning streak.

On that note, the Lions released the latest injury report for the Packers game, where only two players are in questionable status— both are the returning duo Cade Mays and Brian Branch. The center remains questionable with the wrist injury he has been recovering from, while the star safety carries the same designation as he is working his way back from the Achilles tendon issue last year.

Even though they are technically still listed as questionable, they returned to practice before the Week 5 Arizona Cardinals game. The duo has been with the squad for two weeks, which is encouraging. Moreover, both players fully practiced this week.

Lions Have Started Questionable-Tagged Players This Season

According to the Lions’ latest practice report this week, both Cade Mays and Brian Branch had full participation, even though both have questionable designations ahead of the Packers game this Sunday, leaving fans wondering whether they would suit up in the crucial NFC North clash at Ford Field.

However, a ‘questionable’ tag doesn’t automatically rule out a player heading into game day. As a matter of fact, the franchise has started players with the label this season, meaning they still have the possibility of starting the game this weekend.

Going into the Carolina Panthers game in Week 4, the veteran cornerback D.J.Reed was listed as questionable because of a foot injury, putting a cloud over his availability on game day. However, he was a starter against the Panthers, taking 75 defensive snaps.

Another instance was in the last game against the Arizona Cardinals. The defensive tackle Tyleik Williams had a questionable status due to a foot injury, as he missed one practice session before the Week 5 game. He was eventually cleared on game day and delivered a strong performance, helping the Lions secure a 45-21 win.

Given both Mays and Branch had full practice on Thursday and Friday despite the questionable status, seeing them start the Packers game wouldn’t be surprising. Besides the duo, another Lions star had an injury issue during the practice report this week.

Rock Ya-Sin Clears Final Injury Hurdle Ahead Of Packers Game

The veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin suffered a hamstring injury when the Lions faced off the Panthers in Week 4. Coach Campbell initially noted it didn’t look good, and he was out of action from the Cardinals game. The bye week certainly gave him extra time to recover.

Other than Mays and Branch, the Lions’ practice report from October 22 showed Rock Ya-Sin still dealt with the hamstring issue, and he had limited practice on Thursday. However, in the final injury report before the Packers game, there is no concern over his availability, as he doesn’t carry an injury designation after a full practice on Friday.