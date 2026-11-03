Dan Campbell Reveals Lions Decision on $25M Starter

The Detroit Lions do not have a center competition yet, according to head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell joined the team at 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly media session with the station. The Lions coach was asked if the strong play of Juice Scruggs, combined with the rocky return of Cade Mays, could lead to a center competition moving forward. Campbell made it clear that this is not the case as of now.

“Well, I can’t say that right now,” said Campbell on the chances of a competition.

Campbell added that the Lions lost Mays due to an ankle injury in Week 8, so right now the competition is not even a subject of discussion. The Lions are wondering about the health of Mays, who left after 22 snaps against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Look, Cade has got this ankle right now,” added Campbell. “What I would say is that Juice came in and played very well. That’s what I would definitely say.”

Detroit Lions Head Coach Quiets Talk on Center Competition

Campbell noted that Scruggs is someone that they can trust moving forward, and they love the ability to plug him in when they need him. So, while Mays is still the starter when healthy, Campbell did not put away the idea that Scruggs would start in Week 9.

“He took the mental reps this week,” said Campbell. “He got a couple live, but really it was more of the mental at center. And to get thrust back in there against that defense with everything they were doing and to have the production, it was impressive. He was locked in. He was so ready to go. I’ve told you this before: we love Juice, and he just fits us. He’s all about business. He’s a great teammate. He’s high energy. He tries to finish plays, runs off the football. So he did a heck of a job. As of right now, he’s our guy because I don’t see Cade practicing Wednesday, and he might not Thursday. So we’re going to get Juice ready to go here.”

Campbell made it clear that it was injury-related. However, the door is wide open, as Mays has only made two starts, and now will be out with his second different injury.

Lions Might Not Trust Mays to Stay Healthy

The Lions have to lean into starting Mays when he is healthy. He signed a three-year, $25M contract in free agency this offseason. They see him as their center of the future.

However, he missed almost all of training camp with a wrist injury. He returned in Week 7 and looked rusty. Then, he got hurt early in Week 8 with an ankle injury. Campbell does not expect Mays to play in Week 9, so the next chance he will get to prove his worth is in Week 10.

Still, nine weeks into the season, the Mays signing is not looking good. He needs to stay healthy and get on the field so the Lions can see what his potential in this offense can be.

Otherwise, the team will have to debate retaining Scruggs, who is a free agent this upcoming offseason.