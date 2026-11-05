Calvin Johnson Drops Blunt Truth Bomb on Lions

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There was no better wide receiver in the history of the Detroit Lions than Calvin Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players at his position in NFL history.

Johnson did it all for the Lions and became known as “Megatron” for his outrageous athleticism and jaw-dropping highlight catches that stunned fans, teammates, and opponents alike.

After a brief period of tension between the wideout and the organization following his retirement, however, the bridge has since been repaired.

Recently, Johnson dropped a truth bomb on the Lions with regard to their pursuit of what would be their elusive first Super Bowl title: you can’t do so on a budget, and he used his former Lions teammate Matthew Stafford as a prime example to illustrate his point.

Calvin Johnson Drops Truth Bomb On The Detroit Lions

Recently, Johnson stated his belief that the Lions have the talent to win a Super Bowl, but can’t do so while on a budget, invoking Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams as an example.

“But the thing I always say, man, I’m not salty about it at all, ’cause I retired like four years before, a couple years before Stafford left Detroit,” Johnson said while making a guest appearance on the Chasing No. 1 podcast.

He continued:

“The biggest thing for me is that, I used to always say, we tell everybody we got the team here in Detroit. We had the dudes, but you can’t win a Super Bowl on a budget, man. You got to go all in. That’s what you see teams do. They go all in and get that one piece or two pieces that they’re missing, to get them all the way there over the last couple seasons.”

“We had most of the pieces there in Detroit. And so for me, when he won Super Bowl, literally the first year after he left Detroit, I’m out there like, ‘I mean, I told y’all what we had.'”

For Johnson, Stafford’s Super Bowl win with the Rams reinforced what he’d been saying all along.

The NFL Trade Deadline is only days away, and fans are pining for general manager Brad Holmes to make a move to solidify the club’s position in the NFC North Standings, especially after victories over the Packers and Vikings and in the wake of multiple injuries to key players.

The Relationship Between Johnson And The Lions Was Repaired In Recent Years

Johnson rewrote the Lions’ record book during his career and established NFL marks with 1,964 receiving yards in a single season and six straight games with at least 100 receiving yards.

But shortly after retiring at just 30 years old, his relationship with Detroit became strained when the team sought $1.6 million back from his signing bonus after he did not finish his contract.

Those tensions have faded in recent years, with Johnson regularly returning to Ford Field to support the Lions. He has since earned spots on Detroit’s All-Time Team and Ring of Honor.