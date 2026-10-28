Lions Urged to Trade for $54M Former Pro Bowler Before Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts have already started to sell with the trade of Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks. With the phone lines clearly open, one name worth calling from the Detroit Lions’ perspective is Charvarius Ward, according to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports.

Payton notes that the Lions could add Ward for something like a fifth-round pick.

“A fifth-round pick comes up as a fair trade in our simulator,” wrote Payton. “Brad Holmes would make that deal any day of the week. The Colts get a pick and some money back, and the Lions get a starting cornerback who is playing fairly well. It just makes sense.”

The Colts are 2-5 and have already fired their General Manager. Getting anything they can back for players who are not in the long-term plans makes a lot of sense.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Indianapolis Colts CB Charvarius Ward

Ward signed a three-year, $54M extension this past offseason. So, he is not only signed through the 2026 season, but the Lions will have him through the 2027 season. However, due to the guarantees, the team could save $18M in cap space by moving on.

If Ward is great, the team will keep him at his high cap tag. However, if he struggles, they will release him, and he will effectively be a rental. Considering the Colts are going to hire a new GM, he will be a strong cut candidate for anyone the Colts hire.

This is going to incentivize the Colts to get something back for him now.

Ward is a former UDFA who caught on with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie. He spent his first four years with the Chiefs and helped them win a Super Bowl in 2019. However, he signed a three-year, $40M deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. Ward made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and then got hurt in 2024. The team let him go in free agency, where he caught on with the Colts.

Now, he could end up on the Lions.

Lions Continue Shuffling at Cornerback

Rock Ya-Sin started the first two weeks, but he struggled and then got hurt. They started Roger McCreary on the outside, and he would slide into the slot on nickel snaps. Then, they would bring in Ennis Rakestraw on the outside.

During the bye week, the team got Ya-Sin back. They decided to rotate him in with Rakestaw, while McCreary also played both slot and outside. However, they added another twist by adding Khalil Dorsey into the mix.

Dorsey has been a special teams player in Detroit for years. The team giving him a chance signals an unsettled room. The group got by against Green Bay in Week 7, but they are going to be a problem moving forward.

Ward would give them another name to mix in and potentially settle things down before the playoffs.