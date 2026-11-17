The Detroit Lions waived undrafted rookie defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald. But despite not re-signing him, they could see him again this season.

The Tennessee Titans added Fitzgerald to their practice squad Monday. This will be his first time back on a roster since the Lions released the safety on November 3.

Fitzgerald began his NFL journey with the Titans in the spring. He signed with Tennessee as a priority free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

The safety didn’t make the Titans out of training camp. He began the regular season with the Steelers practice squad, which is where the Lions poached him from in September.

Detroit signed Fitzgerald to its active roster before Week 3.

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NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein liked Fitzgerald as a fifth-round prospect during the 2026 NFL draft process. The analyst viewed the safety as a potential immediate contributor because of his ability to line up in multiple places.

“Compact, ballhawking safety prospect with alignment versatility. Fitzgerald’s consistency of execution is quite different in coverage versus run support,” wrote Zierlein. “In coverage, he is assignment-oriented, displaying an adequate mix of route balance and response quickness. He’s clear-eyed to recognize takeaway opportunities and has the ball skills to flip the field.

“He can match underneath but might not have the speed to stay in-phase if the route travels deep.

“As a run defender, Fitzgerald plays with urgency but issues diagnosing the play and suspect pursuit angles have led to chunk runs, creating an imbalance that affects his draft grade.”

The Lions appeared to like that versatility as well because they signed him directly to their active roster in late September. But in roughly six weeks with the team, Fitzgerald never appeared active on a game day roster.

Detroit waived the safety on November 3.