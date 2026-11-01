Lions Get Concerning Cade Mays Injury News Against Vikings

The Detroit Lions starting center Cade Mays just returned against the Green Bay Packers after missing the initial few games of the 2026 season due to a wrist injury. Now, the Lions are hit with another injury to the 26-year-old when he took the field against the Vikings today.

Cade Mays suffered an unfortunate ankle injury in the second quarter of the Vikings game. Following the injury, he was carried to the locker room, and he was first questionable and then ruled out of the game, per the latest update.

The injury took place in the first few minutes of the second quarter when Jared Goff was aiming for Jameson Williams but threw an interception. When Vikings defenders stormed towards the Lions O-Line, he got caught up in the middle, causing a left ankle injury. From the early footage, it is unclear whether it is a high or low ankle sprain, and the details will be available after the game. As he was carted off, he was first taken to the blue tent and then the locker room.

A fresh injury to the center is certainly bad news for the Drew Petzing and the Lions just when he was picking up momentum after returning from the injury. Fortunately, they have a suitable backup name.

Juice Scruggs Is Cade Mays’ Replacement Against Vikings

With Mays out of the picture for now, he has been replaced by Juice Scruggs, who started Lions games in his absence. As Mays is questionable to return, Scruggs is expected to play the entire game.

Juice Scruggs, who was part of the David Montgomery trade with the Houston Texans, has been a valuable asset to the Lions this season, giving Dan Campbell flexibility due to his versatility. Given that he has started 5 of the 6 games this season, he is now more than a backup option, especially looking at his statistics this season.

Before the Vikings game, the 26-year-old recorded just 9 pressures while protecting QB Jared Goff, which included a sack and two more QB hits. He also had three penalty flags throughout this season. It puts him among the best centers in the NFL in 2026.

With a 75.6 overall PFF grade, he holds an impressive second spot among all NFL centers this season. He holds the best grade in the league in run blocking. With a PFF grade of 83.8, the Lions star has the first-place grade in the league. Hence, seeing him bench immediately after Cade Mays’ return to the squad raised a few eyebrows.