Vikings Coordinator Has Powerful Message for Lions LB Jack Campbell

One of the most disturbing injuries in recent memory took place on Sunday at Ford Field between the divisional rivals Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, as linebacker Jack Campbell lay motionless in a frightening scene after absorbing a hit.

He was strapped to a backboard and immediately carted off the field to a waiting ambulance and transported to a local hospital, where he remains.

There have been no specific updates on his condition other than preliminary indications being “positive”, and that continued prayers are appreciated.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell began his postgame press conference following Sunday’s game with a special message for Campbell, and now, defensive coordinator Brian Flores is doing the same.

Vikings Coordinator Brian Flores Delivers Powerful Message To Injured Detroit Lions Linebacker Jack Campbell

To begin his press conference on Tuesday, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores began with a powerful message delivered to Campbell and the Lions organization.

“We’re ready to attack the week, but just want to send thoughts and prayers to Jack Campbell,” Flores said. “You know, obviously that’s something that you never want to see taking place in our game. So keeping him in our thoughts and prayers as we kind of just hope for some contained improvement on that end.”

The Lions themselves responded with the praying hands emoji, which was then followed by fans noting what a classy gesture it was despite both clubs being historic divisional rivals.

One fan said, “This kind of stuff is supposed to be what sports is all about. Between the whistles beat each other up. When it’s over it’s a brotherhood because they are all human beings. Sons, brothers, and fathers themselves. Kevin started off echoing all of this right after the game. Now Brian. Love it! Jack’s a great young man. Was renovating a wounded vets house recently on his off day. Thanks for being classy human beings Minnesota Vikings!”

Another fan chimed in with, “I want to hate you, but damn, y’all making it difficult! Cheers brothers!”

“This right here has made me have massive respect for the Vikings,” said another fan.

This fan responded, “Shout out to the Vikings staff, players, and fans that have been cool and classy with everything pertaining to jack.”

Finally, this fan said, “Classy organization, nothing but respect for the leadership in that building.”

Lions QB Jared Goff Offered The Latest On Jack Campbell On Tuesday Morning

During his weekly interview with the Lions’ flagship radio station 97.1 The Ticket, quarterback Jared Goff offered the latest on Campbell, echoing previous reports that preliminary indications are positive and that he and the rest of Campbell’s teammates are handling the situation as best they can.

“We’re doing all right, obviously a lot of injuries that have affected a lot of guys’ seasons, but certainly the one that is the scariest is Jack,” Goff said. “The positive updates are great, and we know things are heading in the right direction, and we’re hoping for the best for him.”