Lions Named Trade Fit for ‘Promising’ Starter After Jack Campbell Injury

The Detroit Lions are still focused on the non-football-related aspects of the scary Jack Campbell injury. However, the team does have to prepare for their next game and the playoff push, which means they could be in the market to trade for an upgrade at linebacker. One of the top names to watch for the Lions is Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Popper notes that Henley is a free agent this offseason and the Chargers might want to get something back before he leaves.

“Henley, a third-round pick in 2023, has shown some promising flashes in his career,” wrote Popper. “But he has yet to put together a complete elite season. In 2025, Henley battled a severe illness early in the season. This year, he was uneven to start before finding better form in Week 3. The Chargers might view him as a long-term building block. Henley is in the final year of his rookie deal but has yet to agree to an extension. The Chargers also have some depth at linebacker. At his best, Henley can be a difference-maker in coverage and as a blitzer and sideline-to-sideline tackler.”

Popper notes that along with the Lions, the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys all fit as trade options for Henley. So, the Lions do have competition.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Los Angeles Chargers LB Daiyan Henley

Henley is a former third-round pick by the Chargers. He did not start in his rookie season, but has held things down for the Chargers over the past three seasons, leading to 40 career starts.

The Chargers might want to extend Henley, but sitting at 0-7, there is a lot of room for change. The General Manager could be on the move, and the roster could be heading towards a reset.

If that is the case, the team should be interested in getting whatever they can for Henley. While the Lions have some depth at linebacker, they are now one of the more likely teams to add at the position.

Lions Need Linebacker

Dan Graziano of ESPN noted earlier this week that the Lions could pivot from the cornerback market to the linebacker market due to the injury to Campbell.

“Detroit might also be in the market for help at linebacker, particularly in the wake of the terrible injury to mainstay Jack Campbell,” wrote Graziano in his weekly column.

The team plans to start Malcolm Rodriguez next to Derrick Barnes to replace Campbell. However, Rodriguez was being pushed behind rookie Jimmy Rolder before he got hurt, and he was behind free agent addition Devin White before he got hurt.

Rodriguez has experience in the defense, but the team clearly does not see him as a long-term solution. So, a trade for Henley makes sense. The deadline is this Tuesday, November 10.