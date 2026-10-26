Lions HC Dan Campbell Makes Honest Admission About Defense After Packers Win

The Detroit Lions defense has been a talking point in the 2026 season, as their performances in the first few weeks invited plenty of questions. However, their latest showing against NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers, brought a different story after they gave up the fewest points of the season in a 20-17 win.

The head coach Dan Campbell was delighted that the defense stepped up today, noting that the defense is finally building the trust to make a real difference on the field as a unit.

“Well, you know, the more that you’re starting to make plays with one another, I can see there is a confidence, there is a trust that’s building with some of these guys, most of these guys, in areas,” said Campbell in a post-game press conference. “And so when that begins to go up, now your whole level of play and the floor begins to rise here. So, the front’s been doing a really good job. The backers have been playing pretty dang good, too. And these last two games, we’ve really stepped up, and I feel like they know where their help’s at.”

“They’re starting to use it. Now they’re gaining confidence,” he continued. “We’re challenging on some of these throws down the field. We’re making it hard, right? And there’s nothing free, man. We’re trying to defend every blade of grass, and that’s what good defenses do, you know? And so there really is a mindset and an aggressiveness, and I’m proud of those guys. I feel like we’re getting better.”

While the defense performed as expected, Brian Branch’s return was one of the highlights of the game.

Brian Branch Makes His Presence Felt In Lions’ Secondary After Return

In the first five games of the season, the Lions secondary struggled, but the long-awaited return of Pro Bowler Brian Branch gave them much-needed stability. Even though his snaps were carefully managed after returning from a torn Achilles, Branch made every opportunity count.

When the scoreboard was 17-14 in the Lions’ favor in the early fourth quarter, Branch came up with an important play by intercepting Packers QB Jordan Love’s deep pass. Though the Honolulu Blues did not add points after the interception, the defense certainly got a big mental lift after being criticized throughout the season.

Coming off the bench, Branch made a total of 4 tackles, including 1 solo tackle. Moreover, he also recorded 1 PD. Besides the safety, several defenders stepped up to anchor the Detroit Lions.

Lions’ Defense Finds Its Footing As Key Stars Deliver Against Packers

The Lions linebacker duo Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes were relentless in the middle, reading the Packers’ rushing attacks efficiently. Jack Campbell logged the best defensive numbers for the Lions with 11 total tackles, including 8 solo, whereas Barnes registered 6 total tackles.

Up front, the star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson made things difficult for Packers QB Jordan Love all evening. Creating constant pressure, the Pro Bowler had 5 QB hits and a sack. In addition, Detroit’s cornerbacks stuck to their assignments, making things difficult for Jordan Love and the Packers’ offensive weapons.

D.J. Reed showed his experience with 4 tackles and 1 PD. The other CB, Roger McCreary, was a quiet difference-maker, keeping Matthew Golden in check; Golden finished the game with only 39 receiving yards and 6 receptions. After putting together an impressive performance, the focus will be on carrying the momentum into the next game against the Minnesota Vikings.