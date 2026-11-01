Lions Coach Reveals Secret to Beating Vikings

The Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 19-15 to give the Vikings their first loss of the season. After the game, head coach Dan Campbell admitted the team had a secret formula to beating the Vikings. It involved a heavy dose of running the ball.

“To be able to get the run game going, that is a part of the secret,” admitted Campbell on the key to beating the Vikings. “If you cannot run it on these guys, you are going to struggle.”

The Lions dropped back to pass 25 times and ran the ball 39 times. Considering they were trailing or in a one-score game throughout, the heavy dose of the run was notable. Campbell admitted that if you do not run the ball on the Vikings, they are going to make life tough on you.

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“It is such a problematic defense; they are arguably the best defense in the league right now,” said Campbell. “When you are in known passing downs, and when they force you to pass, it’s tough sledding, and if you don’t find the run game, it is going to be hard, so that was the key offensively.”

Jahmyr Gibbs had 23 rushes for 153 yards. Sione Vaki also added a career-high 65 yards on 11 rushes. In total, the Lions had 39 rushes for 230 yards.

Detroit Lions Lean on Run Game to beat the Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback Jared Goff admitted that while the game plan did not lean on him, he knew the Lions could not beat Minnesota by passing the ball.

“They are so good at what they do on defense that if you try to drop back and pass all game, it is going to be an uphill battle, so we knew we had to be able to run the ball if we wanted to win this,” said Goff.

The Lions were trailing 7-6 at halftime. They had 88 passing yards and 66 rushing yards. Their plan in the second half was to run the ball.

“I think Drew and this whole offense felt that the dam broke at some point in the second half,” Goff admitted after the game.

The Lions had 164 yards on the ground in the second half. They only needed 92 passing yards to finish off the game and outscore the Vikings 13-8 in the second half.

“If they’re able to stop the run, it is an uphill battle against a defense like that,” said Goff. “The aggressiveness, the amount of pressure they bring.”

Detroit leaned on the ground game and found success.

Lions Get Back into NFC North Picture

Despite a 2-2 start to the season, the Lions have now won three straight games, including two key division wins. They beat the Green Bay Packers, who now sit in last place in the division at 5-3.

The Vikings fell to 6-1 with their loss. With the Lions at 5-2, they are now one game back, and they have the tie-breaker over Minnesota. They currently have the same record as the Chicago Bears, whom they will face in Week 12. The Bears play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night in Week 8.