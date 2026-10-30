Lions’ Dan Campbell Breaks Silence on GM Brad Holmes’ Trade Deadline Plans

The NFL trade market is beginning to heat up, with several teams making moves last week. The Detroit Lions, however, have remained quiet so far, failing to make a notable addition through a trade deal. But that doesn’t mean general manager Brad Holmes isn’t exploring potential options.

During the press conference this morning, the Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked whether the franchise is making any moves in the trade market, and he shared an encouraging update.

“First of all, Brad looks at everything. I mean, he’s non-stop,” said coach Campbell. “He and Ray and those guys, Rob Loman, I mean, the whole crew have. It’s been a daily, ongoing—this has never stopped. And so, yeah, this thing is continuing to go.”

There is growing urgency in the trade market now, as the trade deadline is just over a week away. The NFL trade deadline this season is on November 10, and all teams will have until 4:00 PM EST to finalize their decisions. The franchise has managed to stay on the right track with four wins and two losses in the early part of the season, but the defense still needs attention. Adding firepower through trade, particularly at the cornerback position, can maximize their championship potential this season.

Lions’ CB Woes Could Force Brad Holmes To Make A Trade Deadline Move

Despite notable defensive improvement in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, concerns remain ahead of the Minnesota Vikings—the NFL North table topper and the only remaining unbeaten team this season. While the secondary has gotten a huge boost with Brian Branch returning to the squad and Kerby Joseph back in practice, the cornerback room issue can be fixed with a trade.

Giving up 391 defense yards on average, they are the last-ranked team in total defense. The CB remains a headache because of the way the Lions defense has allowed passing yards each game, showing it in the numbers. Giving up 291.8 passing yards on average, the team also occupied the last spot in passing defense.

NFL analysts have floated several potential CB options in the market that Brad Holmes could target in a trade deal to fix the cornerback issue. The Philadelphia Eagles’ Riq Woolen, Los Angeles Chargers’ Donte Jackson, and Kansas City Chiefs’ Kristian Fulton could be among the potential trade candidates. Meanwhile, the general manager Brad Holmes isn’t new to making moves in the trade market.

Brad Holmes Has A Track Record Of Making Big Moves

Brad Holmes was appointed as general manager of the Lions in 2021, and he made an instant mark with a blockbuster trade involving Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. After spending twelve seasons in Detroit, Stafford was sent to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff. Additionally, the Lions received two first-round picks and a third-round pick, helping the franchise to rebuild the squad in the Dan Campbell era.

The 2023 draft trade with the Green Bay Packers was another example of Brad Holmes’ efficiency as a general manager that proved to be a masterstroke. The Lions traded up to a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. With a 45th overall second-round pick, Holmes picked Brian Branch, who later became a Pro Bowler. Holmes now has another opportunity to make his mark with the trade deadline nearing.