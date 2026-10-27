Lions HC Makes Feelings Clear on Cade Mays Debut

The Detroit Lions changed centers, with their starter, Cade Mays, coming back into the fold in Week 7. It was an up-and-down performance, as Mays was not only jumping into the lineup during the season; he was joining a new team as well. While Mays received mixed reviews in his debut, head coach Dan Campbell was excited about what he saw.

“Now, you know, that was a good game for Cade to get in there, man, and get his feet wet again,” said Campbell on Mays ability to improve the offensive line. “He’s only going to get better and better. He played a full game. I mean, it was 68 reps or whatever that was after, you know, he’s practiced a little bit, but that’s a lot. So physically and mentally. He’s going to continue to get better, and the rest of those guys now can play together.”

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Mays had a 52 grade according to PFF. He had a bad snap and a penalty that cost him. He took responsibility for the struggles after the game.

“Obviously, ups and downs,” said Mays on his debut. “I want to be more consistent, but to come out with a win is huge.”

Campbell noted that he is excited about where Mays can go from here.

Detroit Lions Impressed With Cade Mays in Debut

The Lions head coach said that because this is his first game back he had to shake off some rust. More than that, he had to get on the same page with his teammates.

“I think it’s going to go a long way because I’ve got to mention this: some of his targets we will get that cleaned up,” said Campbell on the struggles of Mays. “Some of it is we went way too far on his combination blocks. Like everything is back inside, and some of it is the youth, if I’m being honest with you. Some of it is the youth or the rust or something.”

However, Campbell maintained positivity.

“They’re going to get better,” said Campbell. “I believe that, and we’re going to harp on it. I’m going to harp on it, man. Because we have to; we can be so much better.”

Despite some calls for Juice Scruggs to be installed back into the lineup, the team is going to stick with Mays.

Lions Riding With Mays to Finish Season

Mike Payton of A to Z Sports noted that while Campbell wants to give Mays patience, the Lions’ schedule does not set up for it. The team has a hot hand in Scruggs and needs Mays to hit the ground running.

“The Lions want to see if they’re going to get what they paid for out of that investment,” said Payton on starting Mays. “That’s a reasonable thing to want. On the other hand, the first thought a lot of Lions fans had when Mays came back was that you go with the hot hand. Scruggs was the hot hand. He looked really impressive in his five games, and now he’s watching from the sideline.”

While Payton has less patience than Campbell, it does not appear as though the Lions will go with the hot hand. The question now is whether Scruggs will eventually slide into left guard.