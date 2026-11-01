Dan Campbell Shares Chilling Update on Jack Campbell After Horrific Injury

While the Detroit Lions took care of business at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon by defeating the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings, their main focus right now is the health of Jack Campbell.

The veteran linebacker was seriously injured while trying to tackle Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, a former Lion. He and defensive end Eric O’Neill both collided with Hockenson at once, with Campbell appearing to twist backward as he went down.

Campbell remained motionless on the field while medical personnel immediately rushed to help him. After being treated for several minutes, he was placed on a stretcher and transported from the field on an injury cart, all the while not appearing to move a muscle in what was truly a frightening scene that had his teammates visibly concerned.

And the latest update from head coach Dan Campbell isn’t painting an optimistic picture.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell’s Update On Injured Linebacker Jack Campbell Isn’t Encouraging

Following the game, Campbell naturally addressed the most pressing issue of Jack Campbell’s injury, and from what he had to say, it isn’t painting an optimistic picture.

“Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family,” Campbell said via Brad Galli. “We don’t have any updates. We’re thinking about him.”

Immediately after the injury took place, the Lions gave the following update:

“Jack Campbell is being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury,” they wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lions fans immediately began sending well wishes to Campbell, with many offering prayers.

“Praying for Jack. As an athletic trainer, a player who lies still and leaves on a backboard is treated as a possible spinal injury until imaging proves otherwise. That caution protects the spinal cord. The next 24 to 48 hours matter most,” one fan said.

This fan said, “Hope hes ok. Hate seeing that happen to anyone.”

Another fan said, “That spinal hyperextension he suffered was right above his waist. Hopefully he fully recovers once the initial swelling subsides. Prayers up for Jack.”

A Chicago fan wrote, “Bears fan here — prayers for Jack and hope it isn’t as serious as it looked. We’re all Lions fans today.”

Campbell Was Recently Re-Signed By The Lions

In May, Campbell agreed to a new four-year contract worth $81 million, including $51.5 million guaranteed.

The contract ties Campbell to the Lions through 2030, and also made him the second highest paid player in the NFL at his position, only behind Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers.

Upon signing, Campbell made it clear that his priority was to stay with the Lions.

“I told (Lions general manager) Brad (Holmes) this, the number one thing for me through this whole entire process was to remain a Lion because I want to be a part of this,” Campbell said. “I want to be a part of this organization. Me and my wife absolutely love it here. People have just been so nice to us and it just feels like home.”