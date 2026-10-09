Dan Campbell Offers Concerning Brian Branch Update Before Facing Cardinals

The Detroit Lions have been considerably shorthanded all season long thanks to the absences of the likes of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, both of whom began the campaign on the PUP list.

The Lions, who are coming off a 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, are now in preparations to face the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, during which they’ll hope to improve their record to 3-2.

But as far as the chances of Branch returning to the field for the first time this season in game action, Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t sound optimistic.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Declares It Will Be A “Tall Order” For Brian Branch To Return Vs. Cardinals

While Branch has participated in the last two practices, it doesn’t appear as though his chances are good for playing his first contest of 2026 against Arizona.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, it will be a “tall order” for Branch to return to game action this weekend against the Cardinals, but that he also likes how both Branch and center Cade Mays have looked in practice.

“He’s looked good for two days,” Campbell said on Friday. “He’s looked good. I think that’s a tall order for this week. Want to be as smart as we can with him. He – we got – we’re going to work him back in. And, uh, and make sure that he gets enough reps and we all collectively feel like, all right, we’re ready. So love where he’s at right now.”

Could Brian Branch Return After The Lions’ Bye Week?

Following their contest against the Cardinals, the Lions will be entering their bye week. Does Campbell foresee either player returning on Oct. 25 against the divisional rival Green Bay Packers?

“Now, they’ll be here, but you’re right, it won’t be football. You know, they won’t have other teammates around,” he said. “We’re running plays, all that stuff. But they’re going to be here, continue to condition, get ready, as football stuff as they can do without it being that with the training staff. And then, man, let’s get them going Green Bay week. You know, let’s get them going and then we’ll assess. Hopefully by midweek we’ll have a pretty good idea. We’d love to get them ready to go versus Green Bay, I think, right after the bye.”