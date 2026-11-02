Lions Coach Dan Campbell Confirms The Worst on Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

The Detroit Lions, who defeated the rival Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field to improve to 5-2, are experiencing a serious injury toll despite their success.

Linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a horrifying injury and remains hospitalized; thankfully, the club and head coach Dan Campbell have said that preliminary reports on his condition are positive.

However, the news wasn’t as positive regarding the condition of linebacker Jimmy Rolder, who also departed Sunday’s game with an injury of his own. Unfortunately, the Lions are confirming that he won’t play again this season.

The Detroit Lions Confirm Linebacker Jimmy Rolder Is Finished For The Season

Rolder, who departed the game with a hamstring injury, could require surgery to repair the issue. But regardless of whether he goes under the knife, Dan Campbell confirmed that he would not play again this season for the Lions.

“We did get hit a little on the injury front. Jimmy Rolder is going to require surgery, or he could,” Campbell said. “The point is, this is a significant injury, and he’ll be out for the season.”

Rolder and Jack Campbell were both hurt on the same play. Playing in his first NFL season, he was selected by the Lions out of the University of Michigan in the fourth round of the Draft, and had accumulated seven solo tackles with one sack so far in 2026.

He’d already missed most of training camp with a severe hamstring strain. When asked following the game about his chances of playing next week, Campbell said that he wasn’t sure.

“As far as next week, I don’t know,” Campbell said. “I don’t think any of these necessarily are long-term, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to be out for a week or two or more, maybe, I don’t know. So I don’t have a ton of information, but we did get hit a little bit today, for sure.”

Now, we know that won’t be happening.

The Lions Suffered Multiple Injuries During Their Win Over The Vikings

Campbell and Rolder weren’t the only injuries that the Lions suffered as a whole during their win over the Vikings.

Cornerback D.J. Reed exited after experiencing discomfort in his hip, while offensive tackle Cade Mays sustained an ankle injury that also kept him out of the rest of the contest.

Running back Jacob Saylors also saw his afternoon come to an early end after suffering a neck injury.