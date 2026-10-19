Dan Campbell Reveals Key Element to Lions Reaching Their Lofty Goals

The Detroit Lions were not in action on Sunday, as they were enjoying some needed time off with their bye week in the wake of their most recent victory, a 45-21 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Lions will now prepare themselves for a critical matchup that will take place against the rival Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, and they will look to pick up consecutive wins for the first time since last December.

The Lions, who have not won back-to-back games since their wins in consecutive weeks over the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers last December, know they have to do so more often if they are to make good on their lofty goals.

Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Pulls No Punches On Need For Winning In Consecutive Weeks

During his media availability session with the media on Monday afternoon, Lions coach Dan Campbell pointed to the fact that it’s been quite a while since the club won consecutive games, something that they’ll need to remedy if they are to be successful this season.

“If we want to be the team we want to be, we have to win back-to-back games, and more than once a year,” he said.

Campbell said that it’s felt like a long time since the Lions last faced a divisional opponent, and they’re excited to get going against what he called a good Packers squad.

“It’s exciting – it feels like it’s been a while. I know we finished against Chicago last year, but it has,” Campbell said of playing a divisional rival. “Everyone else has played each other, and we haven’t had a chance to face anyone in our division yet. So it’s exciting, being able to open up against our division at home against a real good opponent that is playing really good football. That’s exciting. We’ll be ready to go, this will be fun.”

The Lions Are Coming Off A Big Win Over The Cardinals

Last week, the Lions did what they had to do against the Cardinals, putting on a display of offensive firepower in what was OC Drew Petzing’s return to the venue he called home for three years.

The Lions, who are now 3-2 through the first five games of the season, will kick off against the Packers this Sunday beginning just after 1:00 p.m. ET.