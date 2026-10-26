Lions’ Dan Campbell Explains Almost Costly 4th-Down Decision vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are more aggressive than just about every other NFL team on fourth down. But even for Dan Campbell’s standards, the Lions were uber-aggressive with their final fourth-down decision in Week 7 versus the Green Bay Packers.

At their own 24-yard line in a tied game, the Lions went for fourth-and-1. Detroit’s offense only needed a yard, but with a free defender coming off the edge, the Packers defense stopped running back Jahmyr Gibbs for a loss.

The Packers took over with under five minutes remaining and already in field-goal range.

After the failed fourth-down try, Campbell received heavy criticism on social media. The head coach explained his thought-process on his decision to reporters during his postgame press conference.

“I thought we would get it. No. 1,” said Campbell. “I really believed we would get that.

“No. 2, I knew we would get the ball back if it didn’t work out. Those were the two thoughts.”

Campbell was wrong about the first part, but ultimately correct about getting the ball back. The Packers didn’t pick up even one first down on their ensuing possession. The Lions then blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt from Green Bay rookie kicker Trey Smack.

On their next possession, the Lions drove into field-goal range to kick the game-winner in the final seconds to defeat the Packers 20-17.