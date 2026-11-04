Lions’ Dan Campbell Has Heartfelt Reaction to Jack Campbell’s Update

On Wednesday afternoon, injured Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell broke his silence for the first time since the grim scene that played out at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell was immediately transported to Henry Ford Hospital for further treatment, and he announced that he has full movement in his lower body and is progressing with movement in his upper body.

During his press conference at the team practice facility in Allen Park, Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained just how powerful it was to hear from the injured linebacker himself.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Speaks To The Power Of Jack Campbell’s Announcement

The Lions head coach explained how positive it is to be able to hear from Campbell and his family following the frightening injury that he suffered on Sunday that resulted in his hospitalization.

“I think anytime that you know, especially being able to hear it from him, that means a lot,” Campbell said. “That’s powerful in itself, more than hearing it from me or anyone else. Those are him and his family’s words. That always helps, to know that he’s improving. That’s all you’re looking for, to know he’s improving.

Because at this point, that’s all you’re looking for, to know that he’s improving. The status is changing every eight hours, ten hours, in a good way. It’s always going to help.”

Campbell also specifically complimented the medical staff of both the Lions and those working at Henry Ford Hospital for their care of the injured linebacker.

“There are a ton of people involved; they know exactly what to do and how to handle it, to make sure you don’t make something that’s a bad situation worse,” he said. “And sometimes, it does get overlooked because of what’s going on. But they’re pivotal, and I can’t say enough great words about what they’ve done.

And the care that he’s gotten over there at Henry Ford (Hospital) – they’ve done everything they can and continue to do everything they can. It’s important, and every team has these (medical personnel groups), by the way.”

Campbell also noted that while Jack’s teammates would love nothing more than to visit with him, that’s not possible at the moment.

“Everybody wants to see Jack, but unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way with where it’s at,” he said.

Jack Campbell Released An Official Statement On His Condition

On Wednesday, Campbell released a statement in which he detailed the latest on his condition while thanking the organization and fans for their prayers for his recovery.

“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body,” Campbell’s message included. “I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic.”

“This team is a family to me, and the way everyone has been there for me means everything. I’m proud to be a Detroit Lion and couldn’t ask to be surrounded by a better group of people.”