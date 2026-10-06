Lions Coach Dan Campbell Issues Fiery Warning After Latest Loss

The Detroit Lions are still picking up the pieces after another struggling defensive performance that resulted in their second loss of the season, a 32-26 setback on Sunday night against the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit’s defense more closely resembles the struggles of the infamous 0-16 club of 2008, which current head coach Dan Campbell was a part of during his playing career.

However, Campbell had a message for anyone who is fearing the chance of the Lions returning to the doldrums of mediocrity.

Fired Up Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Vows Never To Accept Mediocrity

During an interview with the Lions’ flagship 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday morning, Campbell made it clear in no uncertain terms that he will not accept a return to mediocrity as long as he’s the head coach of the franchise.

“Our discipline is not good enough across the board, and we’re playing very average football right now,” Campbell said. “And that’s everywhere. That’s everywhere. That’s not just defense. We got to pick up the slack on offense and special teams right now. That’ll alleviate a lot of our defensive issues, so it’s certainly going to help. And that’s what I’m tasked with, man. I’m about freaking solving problems, and I’m going after this thing, man. We’re not going to be mediocre. I don’t accept that.”

One thing is for certain – Campbell’s passion is on full display, and he cares deeply for his players and the organization, and wants to give the fans something to cheer for.

Campbell: Lions Need To Chase Greatness

Campbell continued by saying that the players on the roster should be chasing greatness as well, and not accept any kind of excuses.

“Man, if you want to be great, they should want to score 35 points a game at a minimum,” he said. “That’s what greatness is. That’s what they’re charged with. We got plenty of weapons on offense and if we’re going to accept mediocrity, then, no. Then, yeah, we can make all the excuses in the world. But if we want to spit and sputter and be average, that’s one thing. We’re not going to be average. We’re going to raise the raise the floor on these guys, man. We’re going to push them.”

The Lions take on the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ.